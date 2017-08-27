Beckham, Gausman lead Orioles past Red Sox

BOSTON — The way Tim Beckham is swinging that bat right now, postseason baseball might be in the Baltimore Orioles’ future after all.

The recently acquired Beckham caused more mayhem at the plate Saturday with a three-run homer that helped the Orioles to a 7-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Beckham’s homer was his 18th of the season and his sixth since joining the Orioles in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 31. Beckham has 42 hits in 24 games since the trade.

“Timmy’s brought a lot for us, especially in that leadoff spot,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “… It’s really made things fit well offensively.”

Beckham was helped by a stellar outing from Orioles starter Kevin Gausman, who threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Gausman (10-9) got the first two outs of the eighth before being relieved by Richard Bleier. Gausman allowed four hits and three walks on his 117 pitches.

Baltimore (64-65) improved to 9-6 against the Red Sox this season, but still trails American League East-leading Boston (73-56) by nine games in the division standings.

The Red Sox’s lead atop the AL East slipped to 3 1/2 games after the New York Yankees’ 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.

The Orioles are two games out of the second AL wild-card spot behind the Minnesota Twins.

“We’re still playing meaningful games right now,” said Gausman, who entered the day with a career 4.76 ERA against the Red Sox. “We need not just me, but all the starters to really kind of pick it up.”

Jonathan Schoop added a solo home run for the Orioles, his 28th home run of the year to tie Manny Machado for the team lead.

It was Schoop’s team-leading 95th RBI of the season, establishing a season RBI record for an Orioles second baseman. The previous record was 94 by Roberto Alomar in 1996.

“There’s not a better second baseman all-around than Robbie Alomar was,” Showalter said. “There’s a chance that someday they’ll be talking about Jonathan like that.”

Craig Gentry had two RBIs and Mark Trumbo also drove in a run for Baltimore, which scored 23 runs in taking the first two games of the series after a 16-3 blowout win Friday.

“These last couple games have been rough, but we’ve come back from a lot of games,” Boston’s Mookie Betts said. “We still never feel that we’re out of it. It’s just that we didn’t put together some innings.”

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) took the loss after allowing five runs, seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Rodriguez is winless in his last nine starts and has not posted a victory since May 26 against the Mariners.

“If you look back over his handful of starts of late, there’s been one inning inside of the game where there’s been a crooked number on the board,” Boston manager John Farrell said.

Betts (2-for-3) and Mitch Moreland (2-for-3) had the only four hits for Boston.

Baltimore put the game away quickly with its five-run outburst in the second.

Trumbo and Gentry knocked two-out RBI singles before Beckham unloaded on a 3-2 Rodriguez pitch and sent the ball approximately 394 feet over the Green Monster in left field.

Schoop’s solo homer sailed an estimated 414 feet into straightaway center in the eighth.

Gentry’s RBI double in the ninth capped the scoring.

NOTES: Boston INF/OF Eduardo Nunez was in the lineup, hitting leadoff and starting at second base, after leaving Friday’s game with left wrist/thumb sprains following a second-inning collision with Baltimore 3B Manny Machado at second. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. … Red Sox LHP David Price (left elbow inflammation) threw for a second straight day and out to 120 feet. … Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) worked on the field and took batting practice before the game. … Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. (left thumb sprain) is improving and was fitted for a small hand brace. … Orioles SS J.J. Hardy (right wrist fracture) was scheduled to play another rehab game with Triple-A Norfolk. … Baltimore manager Buck Showalter won his 1,492nd game Friday, moving him into 23rd place on Major League Baseball’s managerial wins list. … Orioles LHP Wade Miley (7-10, 5.11 ERA) counters Red Sox RHP Doug Fister (3-6, 4.78) in Sunday’s series finale.