‘Keep praying,’ Maine transplant says as Harvey batters Texas

Although it’s happening roughly 2,000 miles away, the effects of Harvey and the devastating flooding it’s delivering continued to be felt here in Maine.

Four volunteers from the American Red Cross of Maine deployed to Texas to help possibly thousands of storm victims arrived in Texas Friday and Saturday and a fifth was expected to arrive later on Sunday, spokeswoman Ann Kim said Sunday.

Harvey, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Friday night, was downgrades to a tropical storm Saturday but the flood threat was only just beginning, according to the Washington Post. On Sunday, the storm remained stalled over southeast Texas, dumping nearly two feet of water on the Houston area, where a flash flood alert is in place.

Meanwhile, some of the Maine transplants who were riding the storm out in their homes said Sunday that they were safe.

Christa Clarkson, a former resident of Cherryville, said Saturday that the winds at the RV park in Austin, Texas, where she lives and works year round ranged from 60 to 70 mph and that the rain was coming down so hard at times that it created whiteout-like conditions.

On Sunday, Clarkson said those who stayed at the park were safe but that the lake where the park is situated was 6 feet above flood stage and it was still raining hard.

“Keep praying,” she said.

Clarkson remained at the RV resort because she is one of the managers. Several safety precautions taken in advance of the storm has kept damage from the high winds minimal so far.

Others, however, could not be reached early Sunday afternoon. Numerous news agencies reported that the storm had resulted in cell phone and internet service outages in parts of Texas.

Ryan Emery, a former Gorham resident now living in Kingsville, Texas, also hunkered down at home. While he prepared his family for the worst, the hurricane didn’t hit community — about 70 miles south of where it made landfall near Corpus Christi — as hard as many had feared.

“We actually got very lucky,” said Emery, who served in the U.S. Navy from 2003 through 2010 and now is a Navy reservist employed by the Department of Defense.

Presque Isle native Shawn Bryant, a concrete form carpenter who moved to Victoria, Texas, two months ago, also made it through the hurricane unscatehed. He stayed in his home despite a mandatory evacuation order for his hometown.

On Saturday, Bryant said the storm had blown trees down on vehicles and buildings and in general, had blown off the front of a small business building and part of a neighbor’s roof and knocked over gas pumps in parts of the city.

“We made out alright,” he said “It’s not as bad as I thought [it would be].”

Christine Morin, formerly of Princeton, is better known as Tina Neptune back in Maine. Morin said Friday that she, her husband and their teenage son planned to stay in the fifth wheel camper they are living in while traveling around the country to her husband’s various construction jobs. Their daughter currently is visiting Maine, Morin said.

On Sunday, Morin said everyone was OK, but that the rain continued to pour down.