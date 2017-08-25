Camden Hills, Bangor appear on collision course in quest for ‘A’ North girls soccer title

Bangor and Camden Hills have met in the last two Class A North girls soccer finals.

The games turned out to be similar as both wound up 3-2 with the visiting team rallying for two late goals to win it. Camden Hills won the state championship last season after Bangor earned the honor in 2015.

Bangor coach Joe Johnson and Camden Hills coach Meredith Messer said they wouldn’t be surprised if the two new rivals meet again in the A North final.

“That is a definite possibility,” said Messer, whose Windjammers are in their third season in Class A after moving up from B. “Bangor will have a very strong team. They’ve got a great feeder system. And I think we’ll be a little bit stronger this year because we have so many experienced players returning.”

“Nothing is guaranteed. We’re going to be young but we’re going to be very good. We’re very skilled,” said Johnson.

“Camden Hills is a possession team. They’re well-coached and well-disciplined,” said Johnson.

Camden Hills went 17-1 a year ago and Bangor wound up 16-1 and each team’s loss came against the other.

“I’ve never had a midfield this good before,” said Johnson, who is in his 11th year at Bangor and has led the Rams to four state championship game appearances in the last six seasons with victories in 2011 and 2015.

Sophomore Eliza Jansujwicz started as a freshman and junior Bella Varisco is alongside her as a central midfielder after playing in the back last fall.

“Eliza is quick, she has a phenomenal touch and she is ahead of the game (mentally),” said Johnson. “She is explosive and tenacious and she’s starting to score.

“Bella can hit the ball with both feet, she’s a very cerebral player and she sees the field very well,” said Johnson.

They have speedy senior Cormier as an outside midfielder and junior Sarah Hollis, formerly Sarah Dumas, on the other side. Cormier is a handful for opposing backs. Sophomore Madeline Ahola, who scored several goals in 2016, is an attacking option in the midfield and sophomores Meg Putnam, Rowan Andrews and Brianna Adams are capable.

Bangor has a formidable one-two punch up front in junior Libby Spekhardt, a 15-goal scorer a year ago, and senior Luci Clein, who had 10-plus goals. Both are fast and highly-skilled. Ahola and sophomore Mackenzie Lambert can also find the net.

Veteran senior Maddie Symonds and resolute sophomore Isabel Parkin anchor the back line with freshman Riley Andrews, Lambert, juniors Abby Houghton and Lily Morris and freshman Maggie Cowperthwaite also in the picture. Tireless senior Lauren Young broke her leg this summer but Johnson said he expects her to return near the end of the regular season.

Junior Alexis Breton is inexperienced in goal but has improved significantly, according to Johnson.

Camden Hills has an exceptional striker in Kristina Kelly, who had 32 goals and 10 assists as a freshman. She made a memorable dash down the left flank to set up her tying goal against Bangor, finishing it off by cutting across the goalmouth and planting her shot inside the far post.

“She sees the field incredibly well. And she’s a lot stronger physically this year which will enable her to keep possession of the ball,” said Messer, who is in her 22nd season as the head coach.

Fast and tenacious sophomore Ella Pierce, a 14-goal scorer, plays on the wing and junior Eliza Roy also starts up front.

The Windjammers have a game-changing attacking midfielder in junior Kassie Krul and her younger sister Kayln Krul, a sophomore, moves up to become the defensive midfielder after starting at center back a year ago. Senior Sarah Contento is the outside midfielder.

“Kassie is a workhorse,” said Messer.

The Windjammers are rock solid and experienced in the back with dependable four-year starter Claire Pierce as the centerpiece. Third-year starter Grace Blackwell and seniors Taylor Johnson and Camryn Langille are the other starters.

“They’re smart and it’s tough to outrun them. They should be able to handle most offenses,” said Messer.

Second-year starter Isabelle Lang is the goalkeeper and she has improved, according to Messer.

Camden Hills has a number of capable subs including seniors Lauren Miller and Meghan Gallagher, junior Eve Gutheinz, sophomore Ryan Hart and freshman Lexi Heidorn.

Class A North semifinalists Brunswick (12-4-3 in 2016) and Edward Little of Auburn (9-4-3) and 8-6-1 Messalonskee of Oakland are considered the primary threats to Camden Hills and Bangor.

Camden Hills opens at home against Messalonskee on Friday, Sept. 1 while Bangor opens the next day at Lewiston.

Bangor and Camden Hills play twice this season with the Windjammers at Bangor on Sept. 5 and the Rams at Camden on Oct. 7.