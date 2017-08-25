Six tips for jumping back in the dating pool

Feeling single and ready to mingle? It’s never too late for Cupid’s arrow to strike. Recent reports show that about 40 percent of today’s online daters are in their 50s and beyond. But successfully navigating matchmaking sites and old-fashioned meet-and-greets means reacquainting oneself with the game.

Don’t open up with your extended history. Older daters have more life experiences and (potentially) a greater number of past relationships. Recognize that you both may bring former spouses and even children to the table, but don’t feel the need to delve into all of your adventures (or misadventures) on the first date. Early dates are not for setting the entire course of your relationship. They’re for getting acquainted and seeing if this is a relationship you want to continue.

Take it slow. There’s no need to rush anything along. Biological clocks or perceived societal notions might not be pressing relationship deadlines anymore. Take the first few dates at a pace that’s mutually agreed upon. It may take several months to years before all of your truths come out, but for now, focus on having fun until you’re both ready to share more. Look for the positives. Before you decide a person isn’t for you, make a note of all of their positive attributes. What do you like most about him or her? Initial negativity or doubts may stem from your fear of rejection. Be open to others who may not fit your type. Don’t get discouraged. The person you first meet may not be the right fit. Don’t let this turn you off of dating. The right person might be right around the corner. Meet in public places. Many dates begin online with plans to meet in person later on. Always keep safety in mind when setting a rendezvous with someone you don’t know well. Choose a public meeting spot, such as a busy restaurant. Ask a friend to check in on you via phone call. Consider a double-date if you’re wary. Take your own car and meet at the date location rather than being picked up at home. Wait for intimacy. It may take a while before you feel comfortable getting intimate with someone new. Your date should respect your feelings and not pressure you into a physical relationship until you’re ready. On the flip side, give the other person time to grow comfortable, as well.

Dating later in life is no different than any other time. It means taking chances, going slow and exploring new relationship possibilities—ones that excite you at your own pace.

To see this section as it appeared in print, click here.