Get up, get moving! Jumping back into exercise is easier than you think

While many people find it challenging to start a healthier diet, it often pales in comparison to the intimidation felt when working out for the first time in years. Whether you’re looking to build muscle mass, strengthen joints, or just feel active again, follow these tips to get moving effectively and safely.

Gradually build up your exercise tolerance. When you exercise, your body releases neurotransmitters known as endorphins, which trigger positive feelings in the body. Those positive feelings can be addictive, but it’s important that beginners do not go too hard too quickly. Gradually build up your exercise tolerance, exercising two or three days per week and taking a day off between workouts when you start. As your body becomes more acclimated to exercise, you can start to work out more frequently and with more intensity.

Stretch after working out. Stretching can improve flexibility, and that may decrease your risk of future injury. In addition, improved flexibility may improve your exercise performance by improving your range of motion and helping your muscles work more effectively. Muscles contract during workout, and stretching can help reset them to their natural position. Include both static stretching and foam rolling in your post-workout stretching routine.

Find a routine that works for you. Many men and women feel they must sign up for a gym membership upon resolving to adopt a more active lifestyle. While gyms afford you the opportunity to strength train and get in your cardiovascular exercise, they’re not for everyone. The best approach (and the one that’s likely to be most successful over the long haul) is to find an exercise routine that engages you and that you find enjoyable. If the gym is not for you, look for a routine that still includes both strength training and cardiovascular exercise.

Track your progress. One way to stay motivated is to keep track of your progress. If you’re working out but not monitoring your results, you may not feel like you’re getting anywhere. Keep a workout diary, tracking both your successes and failures, so you can see what’s working and what’s not. The longer you stay committed to your workout routine, the greater the likelihood that you will be tracking more successes than failures, and those successes can provide the motivation to keep you going on those inevitable days when you want to skip workouts.