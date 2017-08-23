Plummer wins record fifth Maine Senior Amateur Championship

Mark Plummer was 3 over through the first four holes of the second round on Wednesday. But that didn’t prevent the multi-time champion from adding another title to his storied golf resume.

Plummer bounced back to birdie holes 7 through 9 and get back to even, then birdied Nos. 11 and 13 on his way to a two-stroke victory over defending champion Ron Dery at the Maine Senior Amateur Championship played at Falmouth Country Club.

Tuesday’s opening round was played at the Woodlands Club, also in Falmouth.

The 65-year-old Plummer, who hails from Manchester and plays out of Augusta Country Club in his hometown, was the only player to break par on Wednesday with his 1-under 71 and finished with a two-day total of 144, even par. It was his record fifth victory in the Maine Senior Amateur.

Dery, a member at Biddeford-Saco Country Club, held a one-stroke lead at the turn on Wednesday, but fell behind after Plummer’s birdies on Nos. 11 and 13. He also bogeyed the 17th hole and wound up with a score of 2-over 146.

Plummer also is a 13-time winner of the Maine Amateur Championship.

Dan Falcone of Riverside Golf Course in Portland finished third at 147, while Tom Bean of Augusta Country Club (148), Mike Nowak of Augusta Country Club (149) and Cash Wiseman of Falmouth Country Club (149) rounded out the top five.

The age-group winners included Falcone at 55-59, Dery (60-64), Reid Birdsall (65-69) who shot a 153, and Libby Truman (70-up) at 161.