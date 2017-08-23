One dead after two-vehicle crash in Bowdoin

One person died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Bowdoin.

Emergency crews from several towns responded to the crash, which occurred at 1:12 p.m. at the intersection of Store and West roads, according to Chief Deputy Brett Strout of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Little information was available at 4 p.m., and Strout said the names of those involved in the crash were being withheld pending notification of family members.

One or both roads were partially closed throughout the afternoon as the crash was cleared and reconstructed.

Watch bangordailynews.com for more information.