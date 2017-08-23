Fear that man jumped from Bath bridge triggers major search

Bath police on Wednesday located a 24-year-old Bath man who was the subject of an intense, multi-agency search Tuesday night and Wednesday after reports that he may have jumped off the Sagadahoc Bridge into the Kennebec River.

Bath police were alerted Tuesday night by a passerby on the bridge that a man was sitting on the railing, Bath Police Lt. Robert Savary said Wednesday. At about the same time, they received a report of a distraught, 24-year-old Bath man “storming” from his home.

Police believed the two reports were related and contacted Maine Marine Patrol at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, Bath Iron Works security personnel, Bath police and the Marine Patrol searched the Kennebec River from the bridge, north to Abbagadasset Point on Tuesday night until the search was called off.

The search resumed Wednesday morning, until Bath police located the man in question at a Bath apartment early Wednesday afternoon, Savary said.