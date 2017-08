ORONO — The University of Maine had several more scoring opportunities, but the Black Bears were unable to put the ball into the net while playing to a season-opening 0-0 women’s soccer tie against LIU Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

UMaine outshot LIU Brooklyn 21-12 overall and had a 6-4 edge in shots on goal. The hosts also attempted 13 corner kicks to only one for the Blackbirds.

Annalena Kriebisch made four saves for the Black Bears and Alline Allman made six for LIU Brooklyn.