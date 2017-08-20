State police: Weekend crashes leave 2 dead

A New Hampshire man and a Windham man died in separate crashes on Friday night and Saturday night, respectively, state police said Sunday.

The New Hampshire man, whose name was not released Sunday because his family had not yet been located, died Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Center Road in Lebanon, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

McCausland said state troopers believe the man lost control of the pickup truck he was driving and was pinned under the truck. Although he was freed by passers-by, the motorist died at the scene.

A passenger in the truck, also from New Hampshire, was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New Hampshire, for treatment of injuries and later released.

Both men had attended a marijuana festival in Lebanon and had left the event moments before the crash, McCausland said.

A motorcycle crash in Hollis on Saturday night claimed the life of a Windham man, McCausland said.

Edward Stanhope, 45, died when his 2012 Harley-Davidson went off Route 35 in Hollis at a curve and crashed into a tree shortly before 11 p.m.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors, McCausland said.

The Bureau of Highway Safety said this was the 11th motorcycle fatality of the year, one more than at the same time last year.