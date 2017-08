A crane is blocking the southbound lanes of I-295 in Portland, after the vehicle carrying it got into a crash with one or two other cars.

The fire department says this happened around 4:15 p.m., between Exits 7 and 8.

The crane is sideways in the road, blocking all southbound lanes. They will be closed until further notice. Traffic is also backed up in the northbound lanes.

At least one person is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

