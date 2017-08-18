Showing Up for Racial Justice to protest racism in Maine

KITTERY, Maine — A group protesting racism in Maine is expected to hit the streets of Kittery on Saturday.

A few hundred people are expected to attend.

Saturday’s march is organized by a group called Showing Up for Racial Justice. In response to the violence in Virginia, Kittery police say they’re ready for any amount of people who may show up.

City leaders say they were made aware of the march a few days ago and immediately started planning.

The march is expected to make a loop from John Paul Jones Park and head up Route 1. Organizers say they’re hoping it opens up a community dialogue.

The march is expected to get underway at 2 p.m. with the discussion to follow.