Showing Up for Racial Justice to protest racism in Maine

By CBS 13
Posted Aug. 18, 2017, at 7:38 p.m.

KITTERY, Maine — A group protesting racism in Maine is expected to hit the streets of Kittery on Saturday.

A few hundred people are expected to attend.

Saturday’s march is organized by a group called Showing Up for Racial Justice. In response to the violence in Virginia, Kittery police say they’re ready for any amount of people who may show up.

City leaders say they were made aware of the march a few days ago and immediately started planning.

The march is expected to make a loop from John Paul Jones Park and head up Route 1. Organizers say they’re hoping it opens up a community dialogue.

The march is expected to get underway at 2 p.m. with the discussion to follow.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Roadblocks, weapons bans as Boston braces for ‘Free Speech’ rallyRoadblocks, weapons bans as Boston braces for ‘Free Speech’ rally
  2. Historic roadside attraction Perry’s Nut House is for saleHistoric roadside attraction Perry’s Nut House is for sale
  3. Crash involving crane blocks I-295 in PortlandCrash involving crane blocks I-295 in Portland
  4. Llama jumps fence to chase bear away from farm ducks, then goes to local golf courseLlama jumps fence to chase bear away from farm ducks, then goes to local golf course
  5. Lawsuit claims Poland Spring a ‘colossal fraud,’ selling groundwaterLawsuit claims Poland Spring a ‘colossal fraud,’ selling groundwater