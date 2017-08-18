Charlottesville mayor urging new laws to empower localities, suspend gun laws

Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer called on the Virginia state legislature on Friday to convene a special session to push for new laws that would give local governments power to decide the fates of their Confederate war memorials and suspend some gun laws after his city was besieged by violence during a white nationalist rally this week.

Signer, a Democrat, issued a lengthy, six-page statement outlining what he views are the next steps for the progressive Southern college town now reeling from the fallout of the violence, attention and outrage that has made Charlottesville the center of a national debate about Confederate history and white supremacy.

“Last weekend changed not only Charlottesville, but America,” Signer wrote. “While we are getting back on our feet, we are still traumatized . . . But we will overcome this hatred.”

To that end, the mayor said he is asking the General Assembly to give localities authority over their monuments and the power to ban open carry or concealed weapons during public events that pose security threats.

Signer said he is also working with his colleagues to launch a “comprehensive review” of Charlottesville’s permitting process to provide city officials with more tools to address potential public safety threats and “prevent mayhem before it happens.”

One person was killed and 19 others were injured after police say James Alex Fields, 20, of Maumee, Ohio, plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters last Saturday with his Dodge Challenger. Fields was charged with second degree murder after 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed in the crash.

Heyer, who has been heralded as a hero, was memorialized during a public service this week in which her mother, Susan Bro, called on the country to channel anger into “righteous action.”

It is in that spirit, Signer said, that he is proposing that the Charlottesville City Council consider creating a permanent memorial in Emancipation Park or elsewhere honoring Heyer’s memory in a way that “tells the truth about happened in our city – before, during and after August 12, 2017.”

The statement comes after Signer canceled a news conference on Friday in which he was expected to make a major announcement. The mayor’s policy proposals will require votes from the other four members of the city council, including vice-mayor Wes Bellamy who led efforts to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park.

Charlottesville city leaders voted to move the statue but opposition groups sued to stop them and the issue is now before a judge. Virginia law makes it illegal for localities to disturb or interfere with erected memorials and Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, vetoed a bill to strengthen that prohibition in 2016.

But after a Danville, Virginia, judge ruled those protections do not apply to statues or monuments erected before 1998, there is some debate as to the breadth of the law.

Nevertheless, the public park became the backdrop of violent clashes between participants in the “Unite the Right” rally, an event bringing together right-wing groups protesting efforts to remove the Confederate general’s statue, and counterprotesters.

The equestrian monument was transformed into a lightning rod, Signer said.

“We can, and we must, respond by denying the Nazis and the KKK and the so-called alt-right the twisted totem they seek,” he said in the statement. “And so for the sake of public safety, public reassurance, to magnify Heather’s voice, and to repudiate the pure evil that visited us here, I am calling today for the removal of these Confederate statues from downtown Charlottesville.”