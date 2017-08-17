Former Penobscot Valley standout to join Maine wrestling hall of fame

Matt Lindsay, a former four-time state champion at Penobscot Valley High School in Howland and will be one of four inductees into the Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame during ceremonies Saturday at the Hyde School in Bath.

Lindsay, the wrestling coach at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln, will be joined in this year’s class by former Sanford wrestling star Roy Treadwell, ex-University of Southern Maine wrestling coach Joe Pistone and Deanna Rix Betterman, a former Marshwood High School of Eliot standout who went on to become a three-time junior national champion and twice competed in the U.S. Olympic Women’s Wrestling Trials.

Others to be honored include Dan DelGallo of Gardiner and USM, the state’s college wrestler of the year and the 2017 NCAA Division III national champion; Brad Beaulieu of Marshwood, the high school wrestler of the year and New England champion; coach of the year Erick Jensen of Mt. Ararat-Brunswick; lifetime achievement award recipient Dennis Bishop, a longtime former wrestler and coach from the Bath area; and MAWA people of the year Richard Johnson and Cindy Johnson of Dover-Foxcroft.

Lindsay compiled a 125-3 record while wrestling for coach Gerald Hutchinson at PVHS. He won four individual state championships from 1995 through 1998 and helped the Howlers win the Class C state team title in 1995 and finish as runners-up in 1996.

Lindsay went on to wrestle at the University of Southern Maine where he compiled a 20-10 record and finished sixth at the 1999 New England Division III tournament. He served as a wrestling official for eight years and six times was elected to work the state tournament. He has coached wrestling at Mattanawcook Academy since 2012.

Treadwell was a three-time Class A state champion while wrestling at Sanford High School as well as the New England runner-up at 130 pounds in 1970.

Pistone was USM’s head coach for 13 years through the 2014-2015 season, leading nine wrestlers to NCAA Division III tournament appearances including three NCAA All-Americans, 12 NCAA Scholar All-Americans and eight New England/Northeast Regional champions. During his own wrestling career, Pistone participated in the 1996 U.S.Olympic Wrestling Trials.

Betterman surpassed 100 victories as a high school wrestler at Marshwood and in 2005 was the Class A state runner-up in her weight class. She was a multiple-time New England girls wrestling champion who went on to place fifth in the 2008 and 2009 world championships. She was named 2009 women’s wrestler of the year by USA Wrestling.

The Johnsons have been active in the state’s wrestling community for more than two decades, particularly with their support of the youth and high school programs in Dover-Foxcroft.

Those efforts have included helping run local tournaments, providing financial support or other assistance to an annual wrestling camp and myriad other endeavors involving the sport. They have supported their sons and other youngsters who have come up through Foxcroft Youth Wrestling and competed at Foxcroft Academy.

“The list of the things that they have done to help the sport of wrestling in Maine is endless,” said Foxcroft Academy wrestling coach Luis Ayala in nominating the Johnsons for MAWA recognition. “I just can’t say enough for what they have meant to our program at Foxcroft Academy through the years, as well as to the entire Maine wrestling community.”