Hall of Fame coach to direct UMPI basketball program

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Gavin Kane, a fixture on the western Maine basketball scene during most of the last three decades, is broadening his coaching horizons.

The New England Basketball Hall of Fame member has been hired as the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, the school announced on Wednesday.

Kane replaces Traci Halvorson, who stepped down in July after leading the Owls to an 8-16 record last season.

“I am very excited to have Gavin Kane joining our athletic department as we continue to strive to be one of the more competitive NCAA Division III schools in the state,” said UMPI Athletic Director Dan Kane in a release.

“Gavin brings with him a wealth of success and coaching experience that I think will help transform not only our women’s basketball program, but will also serve as a great resource to other coaches in the department.”

Kane’s head coaching accomplishments are numerous as he has directed teams to 17 conference titles, 12 regional championships and seven state crowns en route to a record of 522-117.

The Wilton native also served as an assistant coach at the University of Maine from 2009-2011 and at UM-Farmington (1994-1996).

Most recently, Kane spent two seasons (2014-2016) as the girls basketball coach at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. That came on the heels of a two-year stint at Spruce Mountain High in Jay, where his teams posted a 55-4 record with two Mountain Valley Conference titles.

“My philosophy has always been based on work ethic, trust, commitment and togetherness,” Kane said in a release. “With these team characteristics we will enjoy success sooner rather than later. I’m honored to have the opportunity to join the staff at the University of Maine at Presque Isle and I look forward to bringing my coaching experience to the women’s basketball program at UMPI.”

Kane started his coaching career at Rangeley High and led the Lakers boys team to a 110-68 record from 1985-1994, including the 1989 Class D state championship.

Maine, Stanford AE top picks

BOSTON — Reigning America East champion Stanford and perennial contender Maine have been chosen as the America East field hockey preseason divisional favorites in 2017.

Preseason poll voting was conducted by the conference’s nine head coaches, who only voted for teams within their own division and were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

In the East Division, Maine earned three first-place votes and 15 points to edge out reigning East regular-season champion, Albany, which picked up two first-place votes and 14 points.

Stanford, which won its first America East title last season, was the unanimous pick in the West Division. The Cardinal received all three first-place votes and nine points.

Pacific, the league runner-up in 2016, earned the final first-place vote and six points to place second in the poll.