Report: Anti-transgender KKK brochures found in Boothbay Harbor area

A Congregational Church pastor in Boothbay Harbor reportedly told NBC affiliate WCSH Wednesday that a parishioner found packets containing what appear to be Ku Klux Klan brochures along Route 27, the main road into town.

The Rev. Sarah Foulger reportedly told the Portland television station that the messages, which include a reference to a Bible verse and anti-transgender language, were found inside plastic bags that also contained small rocks. She said they appeared to have been thrown onto lawns.

The number of packets was not immediately known, although Foulger told the television station that church members also found them on Middle Road and Lakeside Drive. Boothbay Harbor police did not return a phone call seeking more information.

The KKK is a secret society with a historical reputation for violence, white supremacy and racism, primarily in the South, although it does have deep Maine roots. Its membership is now estimated at between 5,000 and 8,000 members in loose factions across the country.

In the past week, the KKK has figured prominently in a global controversy triggered by a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that resulted in the death of a counterprotester and many injuries.

Recruitment fliers and other materials from the group have been found in various places in Maine this year, marking an apparent uptick in its activity here, although no one has claimed responsibility for distributing the materials. In January, fliers displaying the KKK insignia were found in plastic bags in the neighborhood where Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon resides.