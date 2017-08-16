Cherryfield victim, alleged killers were in love triangle, court documents say

MACHIAS, Maine — The woman whose body was found last month on the side of a Cherryfield road was involved a love triangle with the two people accused of killing her, court documents revealed Wednesday.

Sally Shaw, 55, of New Gloucester was the girlfriend of Carine aka “T” or “Terror” Reeves, 37, who was also allegedly in a relationship with Quaneysha Greeley, 19, according to court documents.

Both Greeley and Reeves have been charged with Shaw’s murder. They were arrested in Queens, New York, on July 26. On Aug. 9, Greeley agreed to be returned to Maine without an extradition hearing. Reeves remains in New York.

Shaw died of a single gunshot wound to the head and a .45 caliber casing was found about 6 feet from her body, affidavits filed in Washington County Superior Court said.

Greeley appeared Wednesday afternoon in Washington County Superior Court before Justice Harold Stewart II but did not address him. The judge denied bail and found probable cause to charge Greeley with murder.

The new details are laid out in two affidavits made public on Wednesday — one filed shortly before Greeley’s hearing, the other filed July 24 when arrest warrants were issued.

The documents shed some light on the days leading up to Shaw’s death, but do not establish a motive or say who pulled the trigger.

They do say that both Shaw and Greeley were in a romantic relationship with Reeves and the three stayed at the Ramada Inn in Bangor on July 16 and 17. Shaw’s body was found around dawn July 19 on Route 193 by a passing motorist. Eleven miles away, her abandoned rental car, which had front-end damage, was found at the intersection of Routes 193 and 9.

The rental car apparently traveled through the intersection and crashed into the embankment on the north side of Route 9, according to the affidavit. The documents did not say what caused the crash.

After the crash, Reeves and Greeley allegedly paid a man $200 to drive them from Route 9 near the crash site to the Rite Aid drug store at Third and Union streets in Bangor. He picked them up about 10:30 p.m., but the couple gave him false names, the affidavits said. Greeley allegedly told the driver her name was Sally Shaw.

Shaw’s family and friends told investigators that Shaw met Reeves in February at a party in Scarborough. One person told police that Reeves sold cocaine and that Shaw was his driver, and another said that Reeves assaulted Shaw earlier this year, the court documents said. Shaw’s sister told authorities that Reeves had threatened to kill Shaw if she left him, according to one affidavit.

It was not clear how and when they met, but Greeley and Shaw were friends on Facebook, according to the affidavits.

Greeley’s attorney, Jeffrey Davidson of Machias, argued that the evidence does not establish who killed Shaw.

“There’s no direct evidence in the affidavits about who committed this crime,” he told reporters outside the courthouse after the hearing. “There’s a lot of innuendo, but not a single fact that says the state knows who committed this crime. They’ve charged my client as an accomplice.”

Davidson told the judge that Greeley is a 19-year-old with two children and no criminal history. He also said that Greeley did not go to police about Shaw’s death because Reeves had threatened to kill her if she did.

“She doesn’t regret doing what she needed to do to keep breathing,” the attorney said.

Outside the courthouse, Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea, who is prosecuting the case, declined to comment on a possible motive in the case.

Greeley was brought to Machias on Aug. 10 by Maine State Police detectives and has since been held at the Washington County Jail.

She made her first court appearance Friday by video conference from the jail but was not asked to enter a plea because she has not yet been indicted by the Washington County grand jury. It next convenes on Sept. 15. Greeley is next due in court on Oct. 6

Reeves remains jailed in New York City. He is not expected to be returned to Maine until pending assault charges in that state are resolved. That could take more than two years. If convicted in that case, Reeves faces up to 25 years in prison.

So far, Reeves has refused to waive extradition to Maine.

He was scheduled to appear Wednesday in Queens County Criminal Court on the assault charges, according to information posted on the website for the New York State Unified Court System.

Greeley and Reeves each face up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of murder in Maine. Reeves could be tried in Maine for murder before serving all of his sentence in New York, if he is convicted of assault there.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.