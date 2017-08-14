Monday’s golf results

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Drew Froehlich

Drew Froehlich of New York City shot a hole-in-one at the Causeway Club in Southwest Harbor on Monday. The 10-year-old aced the ninth hole using a hybrid 4-club from the red (junior) tees. Froehlich’s feat was witnessed by his father Scott Froehlich, mother Shannon Froehlich, brother Will Froehlich and club pro Matt LaHaye.

Gary Snowden

Gary Snowden of Belmont recorded his third ace in five months and the second one this month at Country View Golf Club in Brooks on the 125-yard par 3 fourth hole on Monday. He used a 7-iron for the shot which was witnessed by John Cushman.

CMSGA

At Fox Ridge GC

Overall Gross: Ray Brochu 76, Reid Birdsall 78; Net: Frank Moore 62, Bill Weatherbie 63, Butch Presby 64; AGE 55-65 Gross: Tom Downs 79M, Geno Ring 79, Tom Bennoch 81; Net: Steve Lajoie 65, Gene Reny 69M, Pat Doody 69M; AGE 66-70 Gross: Jim Daly 80, Pete Brunner 82, Stan Bolduc 83; NET: Barry Gates 66M, Phil McCabe 66, Ed Bisson; 67M AGE 71-73 Gross: Dave Ames 82M, Jack Wallace 82, Mike McGuire 83; Net: Ken Luce 65, Ben Walker 66, Paul Sherman 69M; AGE 74+ Gross: Dick McAuslin 88M, Dick Klingaman 88, Cy Thompson 89M; NET: Bill Saultes 65, Galen Perkins 70M, Bob Ireland 70; Super Senior Gross: Dana McCurdy 87;Net: Charles Swanson 68; Best Ball Gross: Bill Audette, Geno Ring, Jack Wallace, Frank Moore 68. Greg Page, Brian Hatch, Tom Bennoch 70M; Best Ball Net: Reid Birdsall, ed Bisson, Dick Klingaman, Dugan Shipway 57M, Dave Ballew, Tom Downs, Phil McCabe, Dick Fitzgerald 57; Pins: No. 3 Ray Brochu (hole-in-one), Wayne Sanford 3-5, Don Dickson 8-8, No. 5 Jim Dunbar 17-6, Tom Downs 17-10, Leo Bellemare 18-1, No. 13 Geno Ring 4-1, Dennis Leaver 6-7, Phil McCabe 7-6, No. 16 Tom Downs 4-10, Bob Ouellette 8-4, Jim Dunbar 14-6; SKINS: Gross: No. 3 Ray Brochu (1) No. 5 Tom Downs (2) No. 6 Paul Jackson (3) No. 9 Mert Dearnley (4) No. 10 Tom Bennoch (3) No. 12 Jack Wallace (3) No. 14 Dave Ames (3) No. 18 Ken Martin (3); NET: No. 11 Bill Young (2)

Local

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble — Dale Anthony, Bob Fraser, Jerry Hinson, Phil Carroll (-7); Bill Ferris, Don McCubbin, Lou Martin, Bob Carter (-6); Rich Skorski, Mac Cassell, Bob Mc Kenney, Scott MacArthur (-5); Ron Allen, Richard Baker, Jack Austin, Ralph Holyoke (-5); Robin Young, Dick Reed, Bob Francis, Larry Orcutt (-5); Gordon Warner, Charlie Bartolomeo, Joe Guaraldo, Bruce MacGregor (-4); Paul Bowden, Martin Bernard, Alan Gray (-4); Randy Irish, Jim Bonzey, Roy Clements (-4); Phil Lelievre, Ed Lachance, Daryl Briggs, Buck Mc Kenney (-4); John Somes, Gary Doane, Carl Williams, Mike Dore (-3); Barry Harris, Doug Deans, Mike Golden, Mark Johnson (-3); Gordon Holmes, Hank Hosking, John Norris, Mark Molnar (-3); Ken Goldstein, Russ Black, Ben Sawyer, Dick Gassett (-2); Bruce Blanchard, Jim Awalt, Rich St. Pierre, Ralph Alley (-1). Pins No. 2 Ralph Holyoke 8-2, No. 6 Gordon Warner 5-1

At Northport GC

Point Quota — Steve Stanford, John McKay, Lee Robinson, Don Pendergast (138). Peter Hodgkins, Jeff Shula, Sue Hodgkins, Bob Wood (135). Terry Whitney, George Cushman, Scott Benzie, Cecil Eastman (131); Sweeps Class A Gross: Jamie Place (71), Alex Carroll (75), Randy Berry (75), Mike Knox (77), Jake Thompson (78), Paul Jasienowski (78); Net: Steve Stanford (64), Peter Hodgkins (66), Larry Quinn (67), George Cushman (67), Lisa Desmarteau (70), Terry Whitney (70); Class B Gross: Scott Benzie (83), Sue Hodgkins (90), Ken Gordon (91), Alden Overlock (93), Brett Hayward (93), Paul Doody (93); Net: Lee Robinson (65), Bob Wood (66), John Herzberg (67), John McKay (71), Elaine Bielenberg (74); Pins: Class A No. 3 Preston Ward 34-0, No. 9 Randy Berry 13-9, No. 12 Terry Whitney 22-7, No. 18 Preston Ward 12-4; Class B: No. 3 Peter Doran 13-7, No. 9 Sue Hodgkins 4-10, No. 12 Peter Doran 41-6

At Hidden Meadow GC

Match Play Finals — 1st Flight: Terry Grant def. Don Steeves 5 & 4. 2nd Flight: Ed Lucas def. George Thibodeau 20th hole; Sunday Afternoon Couples League: 1. Paul & Jane Bouchard 36, 2. Jay & Donna Emerson 36, 3. Randy & Jeannette Bernard 38, 4. Mike Tuell & Kristy St. Peter 39, 5. Wayne & Suzanne Hartt 40. Pins: No. 4 Jane Bouchard 20-9, No. 8 Jay Emerson 28-0; Ladies League, Gross: Jeannette Bernard 50, Michelle Kauppila 50. Net: 1. Suzanne Hartt 29.

At Dexter Municipal GC

Dexter Kiwanis Hot Dog Classic — Gross: Matt Mountain, Mike Mountain, Ray Mountain, Sean Farnsworth 54 Net: Willie Jones, Gayle Littlefield, Kirby Littlefield, Todd Brown 52, Chad Graffam, Dylan Graffam, Andy Shorey, Pete Murray 53, Ron Moody, Randy Moulton, Frank Reynolds, Brandon Vafiades 54; Pins: No. 4 Willie Jones 4-9, No. 8 Kevin Williams 12-10, No. 13 Steve Sudsbury 5-8, No. 17 Ron Moody 3-1; Men’s Long Drive: Andy Perkins

Straight Drive: Jim Saunders

At Rockland GC

Stan’s Gang — Front 9: Steve Downer, Bob Cremonni, Tom Quantrell, Bob Sommers +7.5; Back 9: Jerry St.Clair, Rick Knight, Bill Bachofner +10.5; Total: Steve Downer, Bob Cremonni, Tom Quantrell, Bob Sommers +18

At Country View GC

Ladies Scramble — Joette Fields, Jean Raven, Henna Smith, Linda Potter, 35; Sharon Todd, Doris Cowell, Nancy Carney, 38, Donna Short, Donna Nason, Susan Hart, 38; Pins: No. 4 Donna Short, 9-4; No. 9 Susan Hart, 38-0; Men’s League, Points in Relation to Quota: Vince Bryant, +5; Kyle McDonald, +4; Wayne Merrifield, +3; Clair McDonald +1, Mike Newell, +1. Pins: No. 4 Wayne Merrifield, 16-7; No. 9 Vince Bryant, 4-2; Mixed Scramble: John Cushman, Gary Birkbeck, Darryl Raven, Jean Raven, 30; Howard Fogg, John Lynam, Keith Todd, Sharon Todd, 31; Donna Short, Gene Short, Scott Delregno, Kevin Kemp 32; Susan Hart, Brian Woolery, Doris Cowell, Gary Snowden, even; Pins: No. 4 Gary Snowden 19-0; No. 9 Donna Short 25-10

At Traditions GC

Men’s League — 1. Mike Connolly, Gil Reed, Roger Therriault, 31; 2. Bob Pentland, Charlie Perkins, Ralph Allen, 33; 3. Terry Pangburn, Wes Walker, Scott MacArthur, 33; Pin: Charlie Perkins 6-5

At Pine Hill GC

County Road Market Ladies League — T1. Jenny Williams, Mary Ann Beatham, Sue St. Heart 38; T1. Sandy Meehan, Jenny Pierce, Carol Tozier, Linda Martin 38; 3. Michelle Atherton, Louise Holyoke, Joyce Stevenson, Sonja Faulkingham 40; Pins: No. 7 Michelle Atherton 19-8; No. 9 Carol Tozier

At Kebo Valley

Golf Wars — Inner Gross: 1. TitleLess 30, 2. Operation Hack 32, 3. BFB Boomers 34; Inner Net: 1. Trojans 26.8, 2. Hookers 27.2, 3. Party of Fore 27.5; Outer Gross: 1. James & Other 3 30, 2. Jamoches 30, 3. Fearsom 32; Outer Net: 1. Potential 27, 2. Papa Smurfs 27.6, 3. Poker Stars 27.9; Pins: No. Suzanne Macleod 8-11, No. 6. Robert Hall 13-4, No. 9. Goodie Goodwin 11-3, No. 15. Ray Gray 11-3

Kebo Boys — Gross Skins: No. 4. Tim Mayo, No. 8. Riley Swanson, No. 14. Tim Mayo, No. 16. Dick Cough