Indians’ Encarnacion sinks Sox

BOSTON — Edwin Encarnacion crushed a pair of two-run homers as the Cleveland Indians beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 on Monday night at Fenway Park.

Rookie Rafael Devers hit two homers for the Red Sox, giving him five in 16 games since making his major league debut on July 25.

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer (11-8) struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs (all on solo homers), seven hits and two walks.

In his past four starts, Bauer is 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA, giving up six combined runs with 33 strikeouts and four walks.

With the score tied in the fifth inning, Encarnacion turned on a fastball from Boston starter Doug Fister (2-6) and gave Cleveland a 5-3 lead.

With two outs in the sixth, Encarnacion launched a 96 mph fastball from Heath Hembree, Boston’s third pitcher of the game, into the seats above the Green Monster for a 7-3 Indians advantage.

Jose Ramirez scored on both of Encarnacion’s homers.

The Indians scored three runs in the second, highlighted by Francisco Lindor’s two-run single, as they batted around while forcing Fister to throw 41 pitches in the inning. However, the damage could have been much greater. Cleveland left the bases loaded when Encarnacion popped out to end the inning.

The Red Sox tied the score with solo home runs in the second, third and fourth innings — with the two from Devers and another by rookie Andrew Benintendi.

The game was the makeup for an Aug. 2 rainout, the finale of what would have been a three-game series. The Red Sox won the first two games of the series.

On Sunday night in New York, Devers hit the game-tying homer off Aroldis Chapman with one out in the ninth inning, and Benintendi hit a bases-loaded single in the 10th as the Red Sox edged the New York Yankees 3-2.

Red Sox starter Chris Sale struck out 12 in seven innings but got a no-decision as Boston won for the second time to cap the three-game series.

Chapman (4-2) threw his first seven pitches over 100 mph, but Devers got a hold of a 1-2 fastball clocked at 103 mph and lifted into it the visiting bullpen beyond the left-center-field fence. It was Chapman’s fourth blown save in 19 chances.

After Craig Kimbrel (4-0) struck out Brett Gardner with a runner at third to end the ninth, Benintendi lifted Boston to its 10th win in 11 games by blooping a 92 mph changeup from Tommy Kahnle to right field.

It continued a stellar month for Benintendi, who is 16-for-35 (.457) in his past nine games after getting a two-day break.

Before the dramatic hits by Boston’s rookies, Sale delivered another dominating start.

The left-hander allowed one run and four hits and two walks. He hit 99 mph on his final pitch of a 114-pitch outing, but the Red Sox did little offensively, costing him a chance at becoming the American League’s first 15-game winner.

Shortly after Sale accepted congratulatory handshakes from teammates in the dugout, the Yankees loaded the bases on two walks and a single and took a 2-1 lead on a sacrifice fly by Todd Frazier.

Sale upped his major-league-leading strikeout total to 241. He also became the first pitcher to record three straight double-digit strikeout games against the Yankees since Pedro Martinez in 2001, according to STATS.

It was his 16th double-digit strikeout game of the season and his 51st career.

Despite Sale’s big night, the Red Sox nearly lost for the third time in a game started by him against Yankees. Sale was on the losing end of Masahiro Tanaka’s three-hitter April 27 and took a no-decision after getting 13 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings during a 16-inning loss.

Before Sale’s night ended and the Yankees went ahead, the teams scored in the fifth.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit an RBI single off New York starter Jordan Montgomery, and Austin Romine hit a run-scoring triple off Sale.

Montgomery made the start in place of the injured CC Sabathia (knee), even though he was hit in the head during batting practice Saturday. He allowed one run and two hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Red Sox made several hard outs in the opening four innings against Montgomery, including a diving catch by center fielder Aaron Hicks on Eduardo Nunez’s liner to start the game.

Boston broke through with two outs in the fifth inning. Brock Holt walked, took second on a wild pitch and scored standing up on Bradley’s single to left field just under shortstop Didi Gregorius’ glove.

The Yankees tied the score in the bottom of the inning. Chase Headley hit a one-out single. With two outs, Romine lifted an 0-2 slider to deep right field. The ball caromed off Mookie Betts’ glove, and Romine reached third with his first career triple.