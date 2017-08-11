Body recovered off Maine coast matches description of missing boater

The body recovered Thursday by the U.S. Coast Guard about 15 nautical miles off the coast of Kennebunkport matches the description of missing Massachusetts boater Richard Pratt, multiple media outlets reported Friday morning.

The Coast Guard had reportedly suspended its search for Pratt, 80, on Aug. 4. A sailboat belonging to the man was found near Cape Elizabeth with its sails up but no one on board, WGME, CBS 13 reported.

Search teams found a detailed logbook on the sailboat, which ran aground on Richmond Island near Cape Elizabeth last week, CBS 13 reported. Based on information found in the logbook, Coast Guard officials initially focused their search farther south, near Boon Island, the station reported.

A Coast Guard spokeswoman said Thursday that a “good Samaritan” reported finding a body in the water off the coast of Kennebunkport around 11:15 a.m. that day, and a motor lifeboat crew from the service recovered it and brought it to the New Hampshire Coroner’s office for positive identification.

Chris Berry, a civilian rescue coordinator, told the Portland Press Herald the body matches the description of Pratt, though it was not reported that it has been officially identified as the elderly boater.

The body was one of two discovered in or near Maine waters Thursday. Earlier in the day, a body was found in Portland Harbor. Portland police Lt. Robert Martin told The Forecaster newspaper that the Portland Harbor body belonged to a 42-year-old male and that it had been in the water “hours rather than days” but that the death does not appear to be suspicious.