Alice Cressey’s son, Marine Lance Cpl. James Daniel Cressey Jr., was just 21 when he was killed in Vietnam.

Cressey, a 90-year-old resident at Coastal Shores in Brunswick, became a Gold Star mother Thursday.

A contingent of marines presented her with a Gold Star Award, an honor given to American mothers who have lost sons or daughters in service of the U.S. Armed Forces.