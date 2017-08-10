Saco developers want to capitalize on ‘micro-apartments’ trend

Following a growing housing trend, developer Saco Island West, LLC is proposing a project that would include 22 “micro-apartments” above the Run of the Mill Brew Pub in a former mill building.

The developers plan to create commercial space on the floor above the brew pub and create 22 apartments, averaging about 470 square feet, on the two top floors, according to a press release from Saco Island West Director of Development Sam Zaitlin.

The former mill building, dubbed Building 3, is part of a former mill complex on Saco Island, on the southern end of downtown Saco.

“Market research has shown that there is a huge market, as yet unserved in this area, for housing that millennials find attractive,” said Zaitlin in the written statement. “They want small, they want efficient and low impact, they want technology, they prefer public transportation over buying cars, and they want ‘cool’ places to hang out.”

The apartment project is called Saco Island SmartLofts. The project’s website, sacosmartlofts.com, touts the proposed apartments as places for people who want to simplify their life, and live affordably while “experiencing all that life has to offer.” Developers expect the apartments to be ready in late 2018, according to the website.

“I think it’s addressing a need for small and affordable spaces,” said Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce + Industry Executive Director Craig Pendleton. He said he thought the apartments were in “a great location,” not only in the same building as the brew pub, but within walking distance to the train station and businesses in downtown Biddeford and Saco.

Likewise, Saco Economic Development Director William Mann said the proposed project addresses the demand for quality housing and the trend of smaller and more affordable apartments. He said the project will add to the vibrancy of the downtown.