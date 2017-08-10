Portland construction expected to cause significant traffic delays

PORTLAND, Maine — One of the busiest intersections in the state will soon create even more traffic headaches.

A $5.6 million construction project is set to begin Monday on Forest Avenue in Portland.

The project will focus on Woodford’s Corner and the section of Forest Avenue between Pleasant Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The area will undergo infrastructure changes that include improved pedestrian walkways, bike lanes, new traffic signals and reconstructed roadways.

The impact on travel is expected to be significant. Officials are urging drivers to seek an alternate route.

The project will be completed in the fall of 2018.

The Maine DOT and Portland city officials will hold a press conference on the project at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.