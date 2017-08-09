Patriots benefit from joint camp workouts

FOXBORO, Massachusetts — There are few things that players, coaches, fans and media agree on.

But it’s hard to find anyone in those groups with a negative word about training camp practices between NFL teams.

So when the Patriots opened up joint workouts with the Jaguars on Monday on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium in front of huge crowds of fans and a massive media contingent, nothing but positives were voiced in the post-practice interviews.

“They’re really beneficial,” said New England tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“Obviously it’s always good to go versus each other as a team, but when you get a new opponent, when you get new looks, new defense, new players, it’s always great. It’s like more of a game feel and everything. It’s very beneficial for myself and the whole team.”

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler agreed. While the former Pro Bowl defender faces the likes of Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and the foundation of an elite passing attack each practice, shaking off the familiarity of those battles has clear benefits.

“It’s great to work against somebody other than Julian, (Danny) Amendola and our guys,” Butler said after a practice in which he notched an interception against Jacksonville starter Blake Bortles.

Butler said the intensity of going against a different team, even in a practice setting, brings everything closer to the level of game action that’s less than a month away.

“I most definitely got winded out there, going hard each and every play,” Butler said, “but that’s what we need. The season is near … well, the season is here. Practice turns into game reality. Got to work hard.”

New England has three days of work with the Jags heading into the preseason opener for both teams. Then, the Patriots will travel to West Virginia to Texans camp for a few days of joint work with Houston. Joint sessions have become the norm for Bill Belichick’s teams in recent years, but not everyone is used to the format.

“Today is my first time going against another team in training camp,” said new Patriots linebacker David Harris, who spent 10 seasons with the New York Jets.

“It was good to hit someone other than ourselves … it’s a high level of competition on both sides. It’s a good measuring stick. That’s what these practices are for, to see if you can carry over from the normal practice. We’re still learning, it’s still training camp. Still have a long way to go, but it’s a good start.”

In practice Monday against Jacksonville, the Patriots’ offense made plenty of plays but also had some issues with dropped passes and miscommunications. Gronkowski had a rare drop.

“We’ve always got a lot of work to put in,” he said. “No matter if we caught every ball (or) if we got a first down every play, there’s always work that you can put in.”

And as Belichick has referenced in the past, sometimes there is no better place to get that done than in joint practice action this time of year. Gronkowski said the value of these reps can surpass even game action at this point in the process.

“(During) joint practices you can analyze the play right after, go to your coach, see what’s going on, see what you did wrong,” Gronkowski said.

“Games, it’s more, ‘Boom, you’re on to the next play.’ But out here in practice you can definitely get the feel of it, learn from your mistakes and keep getting better.”

— RB Mike Gillislee has been in full pads but only doing rehab work during recent Patriots training camp practice as he deals with an apparent hamstring injury.

— WR Malcolm Mitchell has practiced since the first day of camp, despite being on the practice field in full pads. The second-year receiver, who dealt with a knee injury last fall and dealt with injury issues at Georgia, has been doing rehab work on a side practice field.

— WR Cody Hollister has not practiced since the second day of training camp due to an apparent left shoulder injury. The undrafted rookie has been on the practice field in recent days doing rehab work.

— OT Nate Solder has missed the last three practices due to an unknown injury. The veteran has been on the field in full pads doing rehab work.