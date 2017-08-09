Mormon leader ousted; first excommunication of one of its leaders in decades

The Mormon Church has excommunicated one of its top officials, church officials confirmed Tuesday. It was not immediately clear why.

“This morning, James J. Hamula was released as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, following Church disciplinary action by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles,” read a statement from Eric Hawkins, a spokesman.

Hawkins declined to give details of the reason, but the Salt Lake Tribune and the Deseret News in Utah cited church sources as saying it was not for “apostasy or disillusionment.”

The Tribune and the News reported that Hamula was the first top authority of the church to be excommunicated in 28 years.

Being excommunicated means you are no longer considered part of the Mormon Church. Hamula being removed is the equivalent of a Catholic archbishop being removed from the Catholic Church, said church historian Greg Prince. Prince added that excommunication is more common in the Mormon Church.

The Salt Lake Tribune quoted from a talk Hamula gave in October 2008 to a Salt Lake audience of teenage boys, urging them to “win the war against evil,” the report said.

“Satan is marshaling every resource at his disposal to entice you into transgression. He knows that if he can draw you into transgression, he may prevent you from serving a full-time mission, marrying in the temple, and securing your future children in the faith, all of which weakens not only you but the church,” he said. “Make no mistake about it — the focus of his war is now on you — you who seek to keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.”

Hamula was a lawyer before he was called to his position in the First Quorum of the Seventy.