Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017: Bangor taxpayers under strain, matters of civic pride, three fine peas in a pod

Bangor taxpayers under strain

Unfortunately, good public policy is at risk due to the level of extreme politics from narrow constituent interest groups. Many of these groups have good intentions, but the repercussions and unintended consequences of their favored policies will cost our society for many years to come.

All governmental entities, just like our families, must live within a budget, plain and simple. When narrow-interest groups lobby for their respective wish lists, they only care about securing their wants. The cost to taxpayers and the overall strain on middle-class America tends to be subordinated to these groups with the political clout. Both the Republicans and Democrats are to blame.

Recently, Bangor City Councilor Sean Faircloth helped spearhead a group and even apply for grant funding as lead contact person for the group in an unsuccessful attempt to launch the Maine Multicultural Center in Bangor. Later with the help of another Bangor city councilor, he had a public forum at City Hall asking that the city to consider using $100,000 of property taxpayers’ money to fund a director’s position, an administrative assistant, and business and marketing plans for the multicultural center.

The city of Bangor had already created an energy fund with taxpayers’ money. This was supposed to be a one-time expense, but then it was renewed for another $100,000 for this tax year. Now, the city council was facing another nonessential municipal expense budget item for a multicultural center. I was in the minority voting against this project, yet the project will move forward.

David Nealley

City councilor

Bangor

Matters of civic pride

One of the “benefits” of growing old is to be proved wrong about previously held opinions. When I was in my first city council term (1983-86), I was convinced that Bangor should have an elected mayor. None of my fellow councilors agreed. In my second term (2007-2010), I still thought it was a workable idea, but I didn’t advocate it openly. I had other priorities.

Now that I’m retired from public service, and read about the brouhaha between Portland’s mayor and city manager, I’m very grateful that Bangor does not have an elected mayor. It would result only in chaos.

But I still favor another idea (which I’m sure will never be adopted), and that is to elect five city councilors by district and four at large. I believe this would bring more residents into active roles in city government. and improve the council’s accountability.

Finally, I have not an idea, but an obsession that really needs to be satisfied: remodel and modernize our council chamber. It’s a disgrace compared with the council chambers of surrounding communities. It wouldn’t cost that much and it would give a far more positive impression of our city. It is a project that is long overdue, and it’s a matter of civic pride.

Hal Wheeler

Bangor

Get Congress under control

I think that almost everyone will agree that Congress is out of control. I would like to suggest that they adopt the model used when a new pope is to be selected. This would require they meet in a sequestered forum and are not permitted to leave until a solution to the legislation at hand has been found.

I believe that there is already a location at the Greenbrier in West Virginia that could be used. Then we all could wait for the white smoke to appear instead of listening to so many members pontificate.

Wayne Hamilton

Orono

Three fine peas in a pod

I just read in the Bangor Daily News that Gov. Paul LePage called Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Angus King and former Sen. George Mitchell ” three peas in a pod” who are out of touch with the people of Maine.

I believe we need more “peas in the pod” who have served and continue to serve the people of Maine as well as these three fine public servants have served us.

So we need to plant more peas and remove the weeds who try to choke out the peas.

Richard A. Gould

Greenville