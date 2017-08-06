Bangor infant dies after being injured by ‘family pet’

An infant who was injured by a family pet has died, according to the Bangor Police Department.

The Bangor police and fire departments responded on Saturday, July 29, to a local residence after receiving a call about an injured infant, Bangor police Detective Sgt. Brent Beaulieu said Sunday morning in a statement.

The child had been injured by “a family pet,” and was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

“Unfortunately, the child succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital,” Beaulieu said.

It was not immediately clear when the child died nor the extent of the injuries.

No further information is available, Beaulieu said.

The Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.