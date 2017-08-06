Teen faces felony theft charge after state police find stolen traffic signs in his home

A Mars Hill teen faces a felony theft charge after a state trooper found stolen traffic and town line signs inside his home on Saturday.

Trooper Matthew Curtain discovered the signs when he went to the minor’s home while investigating an unrelated matter, Cpl. Dennis Quint said Saturday afternoon.

“The juvenile told Trooper Curtain his father acquired the signs and had had them for a long time,” Quint said.

The signs were seized into evidence, and the teen was issued a criminal summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. The charge is a felony because of the dollar value of the signs.

Quint said the teen’s parents were notified, and he will have to appear in court in Presque Isle.