Brunswick man hit by alleged drunk driver out of coma

PORTLAND, Maine – A young man from Brunswick, hit by an alleged drunk driver six nights ago while riding his bicycle, is out of a coma.

Jonathan Menard, 23, says he can’t remember leaving work and riding his bicycle home that night.

He was on the shoulder of Bath Road, near Cook’s Corner, and doesn’t remember being hit from behind by a car. After being rushed to Maine Medical Center, he spent two hours in surgery to install a tube to drain the fluid off his brain, then two days in a medically-induced coma, then three days in intensive care.

“Every day, gradually getting better and better,” Menard said.

Police say the driver that hit Menard left the scene of the crash. Area law officers were asked to be on the lookout for a car with front end damage. Within the hour, Topsham Police stopped a car being driven by Kristin Phillips of Brunswick. Police say physical evidence linked Phillip’s car to the crash scene, and they arrested her for Causing Serious Bodily Injury while Operating Under the Influence and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.

“I don’t hate her because of it,” Menard said.

Menard actually knows Kristin Phillips. He says he used to teach preschool to her child.

“Honestly, everyone makes mistakes throughout their life,” Menard said.

Amazingly, Menard suffered no broken bones. His most severe injuries were to his head. He says he wished he’d been wearing a helmet that night.

“I’m not really the big helmet user,” Menard said. “But I think after this ordeal and everything, I’m going to be using a helmet a lot more.”

Kristen Phillips was released on bail. If convicted of the Class C felonies, she could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.