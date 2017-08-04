Woman killed, man injured in Etna crash

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted Aug. 04, 2017, at 5:42 p.m.

A woman was killed and a man injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Etna, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said late Friday afternoon.

The names of the people involved and details about the crash were not immediately available.

The crash happened near the intersection of Stage Road and Route 2, known locally as Reynolds Road, a dispatcher with the Penobscot Regional Communications Center said.

Accident reconstruction and mapping experts and other investigators are on scene and Route 2 is expected to remain closed for an extended period, the sheriff’s office said.

Motorist should avoid the area, if possible.

Watch www.bangordailynews.com for updates.

