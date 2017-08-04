VIDEO

Two from New York arrested for robbing string of Camden businesses

Talicia Martins
Courtesy of Camden Police Department
Talicia Martins
Jacob Flanagan
Courtesy of Camden Police Department
Jacob Flanagan
By Alex Acquisto, BDN Staff
Posted Aug. 04, 2017, at 6:14 p.m.

Camden Police have arrested and charged two young adults from New York who burglarized three businesses earlier this week in downtown Camden.

Talicia Martins, 21, and Jacob Flanagan, 20, both from Manhattan, New York, have been charged with breaking into and stealing from the Smoothie Shack on Elm Street, Francine Bistro on Chestnut Street and Camden Cone on Bay View Street. The burglaries took plate late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Video footage and an anonymous tip helped police arrest Martins on Thursday and Flanagan on Friday, Camden Detective Curt Andrick said Friday.

Martins was charged with burglary and felony theft. Flanagan was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of felony theft and criminal trespassing. More than $1,000 was stolen, but Andrick decline to disclose a total amount.

Andrick said drugs and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the burglaries.

Flanagan is being held at the Knox County Jail in Rockland. Martins was released on a $1,500 cash bail, Andrick said.

 

