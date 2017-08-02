Sports briefs for Aug. 3

Tickets on sale for Maine Basketball Hall of Fame induction

Basketball fans across the state are invited to the fourth annual Maine Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Eighteen stars of the game — players and coaches — will be inducted and six legends of the game and two amazing teams will be recognized.

Inductees are Tim Bonsant, Kelly Butterfield, Cameron Brown, Rick Clark, Terry Carr, Bob Cimbollek, Paul Cook, Gary Fifield, Dick Giroux, Derrick Hodge, Cathy Iaconeta, Diane Nagle Linde, Tom Maines, Bernard “Bunny” Parady, Wally Russell, Terry Spurling, Jim Stephenson and Mary “Kissy” Walker.

The 2017 Legends of the Game are Frederick “Red” Barry, Dwight Carver, Gary Hawkins, Chick Marchetti, Tom Pelletier and Bob Woodbury.

The Class A state champion 1979 South Portland boys’ team and the Class A state champion 1980 Westbook girls’ squad will be honored as outstanding teams.

Tickets, which are $55 each/$550 for a table of 10, may be purchased on the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame website. Doors open at 11 a.m., the luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m.and the program starts at 1 p.m.

Attendees also are encouraged to visit the Hall of Fame — which includes a Maine basketball timeline, artifacts, pictures and memorabilia — on the second floor of the Cross Insurance Center.

Nationals’ Scherzer to visit chiropractor

Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer told reporters on Wednesday that he plans to visit a chiropractor before determining whether he’ll make his next scheduled start.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner and five-time All-Star is being plagued by a stiff neck, an injury that caused him to exit Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins in the second inning.

Despite the early exit, Scherzer (12-5, 2.21 ERA) didn’t seem overly concerned with his health issue.

“It’s just day by day with this thing,” the 33-year-old Scherzer said. “This isn’t an injury where I crashed or did something stupid. … I slept on it wrong. Sometimes you wake up in the morning and you have a crick in your neck. That’s what it is. I’ve had this in the past.”

Manager Dusty Baker, however, was taking a more cautious approach.

“The neck’s a very delicate part to work on, especially with all the nerves and different things,” Baker said. “That controls your vertebrae that controls your muscles that control everything. So we’ll just have to really be careful when you’re talking about the neck.”

Giants’ Shepard injures ankle

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was carted off the practice field after sustaining an ankle injury.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo told reporters it appears Shepard avoided serious injury.

“It looks at this point like he has a rolled ankle, a basketball-type ankle,” McAdoo said. “We’ll see how he responds to treatment and go from there.”

Colts sign Uzdavinis

The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent offensive tackle Arturo Uzdavinis and waived tackle Jerry Ugokwe.

The 6-foot-7, 305-pound Uzdavinis most recently spent time with the Minnesota Vikings before being waived on July 26. He also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2017 offseason.

In 2016, Uzdavinis spent time on the practice squads of the Jaguars and Chicago Bears. He originally signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2016. Uzdavinis spent the 2016 offseason and training camp with the Texans before being waived on Aug. 30.