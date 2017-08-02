Sore knee lands Boston’s Pedroia on DL

The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation ahead of Tuesday night’s home game against the Cleveland Indians.

Pedroia, 33, missed three straight games with the ailment before going on the DL. The former American League MVP and four-time All-Star is batting .307 with six home runs and 54 RBIs this season.

“The improvement that’s being made is slight at this time,” manager John Farrell said in a redsox.com report.

“Anytime a guy’s not playing you’re concerned,” said Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in the report. “I’m concerned to the extent he’s not in the lineup. I think that he will be back relatively soon, but when that is I’m not really sure.

“I think a lot of times it’s a cumulative aspect of wear and tear. I don’t know if there’s a specific event this time that hurt him a little bit more than others, but he has a bad knee that he’s going to have to watch and we’re going to have to watch for the rest of his career.”

Boston added right-hander Addison Reed to the 25-man roster to fill Pedroia’s spot. Reed was acquired in a deadline-day trade with the New York Mets on Monday.

Reed, 28, had been serving as the Mets closer in the absence of injured closer Jeurys Familia, going 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 19 saves for New York this season before the trade.

The Red Sox (58-49) entered Tuesday’s game trailing the American League East-leading New York Yankees by a half-game, but maintained a 1 1/2-game lead in the AL wild-card race.