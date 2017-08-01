Red Sox add Mets closer Reed in trade

The Boston Red Sox completed a trade with the New York Mets to acquire right-handed closer Addison Reed ahead of Monday afternoon’s non-waiver trade deadline.

Reed was dealt in exchange for three Red Sox prospects. He will be a free agent after the season.

Reed, 28, is 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 19 saves in 21 opportunities over 49 innings in 48 appearances this season. He has been the closer for the Mets since Jeurys Familia underwent surgery in May to repair a blood clot in his pitching arm.

Reed would be expected to return to a setup role behind Red Sox right-handed closer Craig Kimbrel.

“We like [Reed] a lot,” Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a redsox.com report. “We think he can come in and be a premium setup guy for us. He makes us deeper in our bullpen, pushes other guys back to pitch earlier in the game.”

There was some speculation that the Red Sox would be pursuing a power hitter but that seemed to lessen after team called up top prospect Rafael Devers while management is also hopeful regular starter will start provide more of a punch.

“We didn’t feel there were any other real impact bats out there that made us significantly better,” Dombrowski said in the report. “And I know [manager] John [Farrell] talked about the same thing, we’ve talked about it — sometimes your own club has to step up at times. We know that some of the guys are better than what they’ve been playing. They’re good players, and we look for them to step up.”

“The fact that we’ve been able to strike a deal, get Addison in here, days in which Craig might not be available, Addison certainly is that closer B so to speak. His addition is a welcome one,” said Farrell in the report.

Boston’s archrival, the New York Yankees, also bolstered their pitching staff with the addition of right-hander Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics.

“Yeah, I think the Golden State Warriors have significantly made some moves. I expected it,” Dombrowski quipped in the report. “I would have been surprised if they didn’t. But I think [Yankees general manager] Brian [Cashman] probably has made them the Golden State Warriors and we’re the significant underdogs, when I’m listening to the MLB Network.”

Cashman referred to the Red Sox as the Warriors of baseball after Boston picked up Chris Sale, Tyler Thornburg and Mitch Moreland last winter.