Local preseason notices; golf results

Preseason

Central

Central High School will be holding its mandatory sports information night for parents on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at the school. Tryouts begin on Monday, Aug. 14. The tryouts/first practices are: field hockey, Monday 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-8 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday, 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-8 p.m.; girls soccer, Monday 6-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 8:30-10 a.m.; cross country, Monday and Tuesday, no practice; Wednesday 8-9:30 a.m., Thursday 8-9:30 a.m.

Orono

Orono High School sports physicals will be provided at the school on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 and must be paid at the time of the physical. All athletic sports paperwork is located in the main lobby on the athletics information table. Orono will be conducting its Fall Sports Information Night on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. in the school gym. This meeting is for all fall sports participants and their parents/guardians. Sport breakout sessions will follow the general session. All paperwork, which includes signed athletic contract, physical, and medical card, must accompany the athlete prior to the start of practices on Monday, Aug. 14. All practice times will be covered in the informational meeting.

Schenck

Schenck High School will have a mandatory fall informational night on

Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. in the school gym. This is mandatory for all Schenck parents and players who will be participating in boys and girls soccer at Schenck High School, football and field hockey at Stearns High School, and cross country at Mattanawcook Academy. Practices for all fall sports will start on Monday, Aug. 14 and all athletes must have a current physical, a signed extra-curricular policy, a signed concussion policy, and proof of insurance before the first practice.

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Jody Lyford recorded her fourth career hole-in-one on Tuesday with an ace on the 136-yard, par 3 fifth hole at Rockland Golf Club. Lyford used a 7-wood and the shot was witnessed by Brenda Berry and Nancy Hart.

WMSGA

At Rockland GC

Senior Championship — Pin winners: No. 5 Nancy McConnel 14-2, No. 10 Liz Coffin 9-3, No. 18 Marie Cates 9-1

LOCAL

At Traditions GC

Ladies League — 1. Nancy Carney, Tammy Curtis, Marcia Biggane, Lois Adams, 31; 2. Mary Smith, Debbie Dunham, Kathy Anderson, 32; 3. Chris MacGregor, Brenda Crosby, Jean Young, 32; 4. Susan Payne, Stevie Lord, Winnie Coleman, Lesley Waterman, 33; 5. Nancy Giannetti, Sue Everett, Jane Levie, Dawn Seavey, 33; 6. Jeannette Laplante, Carol Rushton, Barbara Bristow, 34; 7. Gwen Archambault, Patty Kelley, Dianne Swandall, Mary Lee McIntosh, 34. Closest to the pin in two shots: Jean Young, Chris MacGregor, Brenda Crosby 22-0; pin: No. 7 Jeannette Laplante 4-6

At Hidden Meadow GC

Couples League — Ray & Stacey Hussey 34, Bee & Brenda Levasseur 35, Jay & Donna Emerson 37, Randy & Jeannette Bernard 37, Chuck & Olivia Neely 37, Paul & Jane Bouchard 40, Jason & Elizabeth Levasseur 40, Mike Tuell & Kristy St. Peter 41. Pins: (2nd Shot): No. 4 Paul Bouchard 19-8, No. 8 Chuck Neely 21-4.50; Monday Night Scramble — Ray Hussey, Stacey Hussey, Terry Grant, Don Steeves 29, Mike LaFontaine, Kathy LaFontaine, Charlie Hamel 30, Kevin Hamel & Kevin Hamel, Charlie Hamel 30, Mike LaFontaine, Kathy LaFontaine 30, Joe Mitchell, Tom Wilkins, Doug Johnson, Bill Fernandez 31, 4. David Nadeau, Ed Lucas, Scott Miller, Zac Miller 31, Robbie Robertson, Garrett Libby, Matt Libby 33, Ryan Bernard, Ed King, Dave Saucier, Greg Bosse 33, Kenny Mitchell, John Lodge, Gene Fadrigon, Lucas Winter 33, Brenda Levasseur, Bee Levasseur, Donna Emerson, Jay Emerson 34, Lorraine Lanigan, Richie King, Jeannette Bernard, Randy Bernard 34. Pins: No. 4 Randy Bernard 6-5, No. 8 Ray Hussey 4-8.50; Tuesday Senior League — Gross: Gary Caswell 35, Mike LaFontaine 38. Net: Gif Stevens 28, Bob Cust 30, Lloyd Ames, Gerry Robertson 30; pins: (2 shots): No. 4 Ed Lucas 3-5, No. 8 George Thibodeau 9-0

At Hampden CC

Ladies League — Sue Cross, Diane Rowell, Paula Grindle 37; Joette Fields, Donna Nason, Jane Sturgeon, Pam Anderson 39; Sally Hartman, Jill Long, Daphne Sadler, Geneva Allen 39; Nat Grindle, Beth Dunning, Patty Blanchard, Elinor Bucklin 51

At Springbrook GC

Men’s Twilight — Flight One: Tom Tiner plus-7, Tyler Tyburski plus-7, Brad Pattershall plus-7; Flight Two: Jim Murphy plus-7, Jon Kent plus-5, Gerry Laroche plus-5; Flight Three: Ralph Webster plus-7, Bob Sinclair plus-7, Matt Hopkins plus-6, George Hopkins plus-6; pins: No. 13 George Hopkins 3-8, No. 15 Tyler Tyburski 15-9

At Dexter Muni GC

Men’s Twilight League: Gross: Shane Baxter 36 Net: Dick Hall 30 Matt Mountain 32.5 Ron Moody 36 Randy Moulton 38; Pins: No. 13 Shane Baxter 21-5 No. 17 Ron Moody 39-7

MAINE JUNIOR AMATEUR

At Val Halla GC

Cumberland

Round 1 results

Boys 13-15 Flight

Pos. Player Round 1

1 Forsley, Teddy 80

T2 Henry, Ryder 82

T2 McGonagle, Nick 82

4 Ouellette, Armand 83

5 Chamberlain, Cameron 84

6 Baker, Tyler 85

T7 Howe, Geoffrey 86

T7 Stimson, Ryan 86

T7 Malia, Peter 86

T10 Snow, Oliver 89

T10 Hilchey, Parker 89

12 Lee, Aidan 92

13 Berg, Bennett 101

14 Griffiths, Alden 102

15 Whelan, Thomas 108

16 Franey, Kyle 119

17 Gray, Harrison 122

Boys 16-18 Flight

1 Roop, Lucas 74

2 Higgins, Thomas 75

3 Paine, Conner 76

T4 Legge, Austin 77

T4 Lonsdale, Riley 77

T6 McGonagle, Alex 79

T6 Tarrio, Mitchell 79

T8 Woodman, Max 80

T8 Charron, Cade 80

T10 Snow, Elliot 81

T10 Kane, Brogan 81

T12 Flynn, Hunter 82

T12 Baker, Jeremy 82

T14 Pion, Aaron 83

T14 Rizzo, Cody 83

T16 Collins, Ryan 84

T16 Laplume, Jacob 84

T16 Nicholson, Kyle 84

T16 Haag, Ethan 84

20 Jarvis, Ian 85

T21 Robert, Alex 86

T21 Kavanaugh, Willie 86

T23 Kaczmarek, Ryan 87

T23 Foehl, Reed 87

T23 Laprade, Chris 87

T23 Mason, Ethan 87

27 Cholod, Kyle 88

28 Grant, Zachary 89

T29 Pride, Sean 90

T29 Flanagan, Trevor 90

31 White, Adam 93

32 Glicos, Evan 94

T33 Leahy, Mac 97

T33 Frumiento, Iain 97

T33 Brown, Matt 97

T36 Perkins, Aaron 99

T36 Mickiewicz, Daniel 99

T36 Hickson, Benjamin 99

39 Browne, Justin 100

40 McCarty, Sawyer 111

41 Weiner, Nick 118

WD Hinchliffe, Dana WD

NS MacDonald, Conner NS

Girls 13-15 Flight

1 Haylock, Ruby 93

2 Cote, Lindsay 104

Girls 16-18 Flight

1 Lacognata, Elizabeth 77

2 Plourde, Bailey 78

3 Holmes, Erin 79

4 Rodrigue, Stephanie 84

5 Laplume, Jordan 86

6 Bryant, Janelle 94

7 Smith, Rachel 95

8 Sanders, Anna 122

12 & Under Flight

Pos. Player R1

1 Martinez, Sebastien 40

2 Moore, Owen 43

3 Binette, Cole 46

4 Twombly, Marc 48

5 Lefebvre, Tyler 53

6 Haylock, Jade 57