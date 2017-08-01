Hall of Fame pitcher headlines MLB alums at golf tourney in Belgrade

It’s not often the general public gets to hit the golf course with a former Major League Baseball player.

Golfers will have a chance to do that on Thursday as the Alfond Youth Center hosts a scramble featuring 18 former major league players.

The tournament will be held at the Belgrade Lakes Golf Club, with registration opening at 11:30 a.m. before a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

The list of players is headlined by Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins and Hermon High School baseball coach and Bangor native Matt Kinney.

The remainder of the players include former Red Sox pitcher Bill “The Spaceman” Lee, Bruce Berenyi, Kevin Buckley, Tom Burgmeier, Steve Crawford, Ron Diorio, Larry Gowell, Pete Ladd, Skip Lockwood, Jerry Martin, Carl “Stump” Merrill, Keith MacWhorter, Ed Phillips, Billy Jo Robidoux, Mike Torrez and Chico Walker.

Krista Lavenson, marketing and development director for the Alfond Youth Center/Boys and Girls Club and YMCA of Greater Waterville, said this summer marks the fifth playing of the tournament.

She added there will be one MLB alumnus per foursome, and the Alfond Youth Center’s connection with MLB’s alumni association is a huge factor in the players participating.

On Wednesday, the players will put on a demonstration for kids at nearby Mini Fenway Park in Oakland, and a putting contest will be held at the Silver Street Tavern in Waterville that evening, starting at 5 p.m.

The putting contest coincides with the city’s Taste of Waterville celebration, and the public can putt against a former Major Leaguer for only $20.

A lobster dinner, silent auction and awards ceremony follows Thursday’s main event at 6:30 p.m., and all proceeds benefit the Alfond Youth Center.

Lavenson said the winner of Wednesday’s putting contest will take home half the money paid by all participants.

Jenkins had a storied 18-year career with the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Red Sox and and Texas Rangers, earning three All-Star nods while with the Cubs.

He finished his career with more than 3,000 strikeouts and was the first Canadian-born player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jenkins also holds the Rangers’ record for most victories in a season with 25 in 1974.

Lavenson said at least 10 of the alums coming to the tourney played at least one season with the Red Sox.