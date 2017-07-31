Red Sox’s Fister beats Indians for his first win of season

BOSTON — Doug Fister pitched 7 2/3 strong innings for his first win in almost a year, Mookie Betts drove in three runs, and Rafael Devers went 4-for-4 to power the Boston Red Sox to a 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians Monday night.

Fister, 0-5 with a 7.46 ERA in seven outings (four starts) with Boston coming in, had a shutout into the eighth but was pulled after allowing a two-run homer to Bradley Zimmer. Fister allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five. Fister had lost 10 consecutive decisions dating back to his last win on Aug. 22.

Betts singled home two runs in the second inning and another in the fourth. Eduardo Nunez, playing his fourth game with his new team, had RBI singles in both innings as the Red Sox won for only the third time in their past nine games.

Nunez finished with three hits and a stolen base. He is 8-for-17 with the Red Sox since coming over from the San Francisco Giants

Devers, playing in his sixth major league game, was moved up to sixth in the order and collected his fourth RBI. He is 10-for-24 (.417) in the big leagues.

Christian Vazquez went 2-for-4 and is 7-for-12 in the last three games for Boston, which got the final 1 2/3 innings from Brandon Workman.

Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger (5-4) lasted just three-plus innings in his second straight shaky outing — the Indians losing in their first visit to Fenway Park since eliminating the Red Sox in last year’s American League Division Series. Clevinger gave up five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two.

The Indians, the AL Central leaders, have lost two straight after winning nine in a row.

NOTES: The Red Sox acquired RHP Addison Reed from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league RHPs Jamie Callahan, Steve Nogosek and Gerson Bautista, Reed arriving Tuesday as Boston’s new setup man. … The Indians reacquired bullpen RHP Joe Smith from Toronto for LHP Tom Pannone and SS Samad Taylor. … The Indians placed RHP Josh Tomlin (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled LHP Tyler Olson. … Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski turned the tables on New York counterpart Brian Cashman and called the Yankees, “the Golden State Warriors.” … Boston transferred INF Josh Rutledge (concussion) to the 60-day DL to make room for Reed on the 40-man, while the Indians designated RHP Perci Garner for assignment to clear space for Smith. … Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee) missed his third straight game and manager John Farrell “can’t rule out” a DL trip. … Boston LHP Chris Sale, just 5-7 lifetime against the Indians, faces RHP Carlos Carrasco on Tuesday night.