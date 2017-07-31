Former UMaine goaltender added to Providence Bruins coaching staff

The Providence Bruins, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Boston Bruins, have added former University of Maine goaltender Mike Dunham to their coaching staff, the Bruins announced Monday.

In addition, Jay Leach, nephew of former Black Bear assistant coach Jay Leach, has been named the team’s new head coach.

Dunham will be Providence’s goaltender development coach.

Incoming UMaine freshman goaltender Jeremy Swayman was drafted by the Bruins in the fourth round of June’s NHL draft.

The 37-year-old Leach was an assistant coach for Providence last season, and played 11 seasons of professional hockey, including 70 NHL games.

The elder Leach resigned as UMaine associate head coach earlier this year.

Prior to his pro career, the younger Leach played four years of college hockey at Providence College.

Dunham was part of the two-man Black Bear goaltending tandem that backstopped UMaine’s 42-1-2 national championship team in 1992-93.

He has spent the last nine seasons in the New York Islanders’ organization, where Dunham’s former teammate, Garth Snow, is the general manager.

Dunham played 10 seasons in the NHL and recorded a 141-178-44 record, 2.74 goals-against average and .908 save percentage for five teams.

Dunham played at UMaine from 1990-93.

Providence reached the AHL’s Eastern Conference Finals last season.