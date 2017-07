A police chase ended in a man’s death in Milton, New Hampshire.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on Route 16 between Exit 17 and 18.

New Hampshire State Police said they tried to arrest 28-year-old Sean York, of Rochester, but he took off in a stolen car down Route 16.

Police said York lost control and rolled the car, which then caught fire.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.