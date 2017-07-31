Maine father, son suffer minor injuries in Ohio plane crash

A father and son from Maine suffered minor injuries when their plane crashed Sunday near Loudonville, Ohio, according to the Ashland Times-Gazette.

The small, two-seat plane crashed in a bean field around 7 p.m. The unidentified Mainers attempted to land on a plowed wheat field, but hilly terrain forced the pilot to try to land in a nearby bean field instead. The nose dug into the ground, flipping the plane upside down.

Both men exited the plane before emergency crews arrived. They were taken to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland for treatment.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash and will turn it over to the Federal Aviation Administration, which was expected to visit the scene Monday morning.