Maine father, son suffer minor injuries in Ohio plane crash

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted July 31, 2017, at 8:59 a.m.

A father and son from Maine suffered minor injuries when their plane crashed Sunday near Loudonville, Ohio, according to the Ashland Times-Gazette.

The small, two-seat plane crashed in a bean field around 7 p.m. The unidentified Mainers attempted to land on a plowed wheat field, but hilly terrain forced the pilot to try to land in a nearby bean field instead. The nose dug into the ground, flipping the plane upside down.

Both men exited the plane before emergency crews arrived. They were taken to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland for treatment.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash and will turn it over to the Federal Aviation Administration, which was expected to visit the scene Monday morning.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Old Orchard Beach residents complain tourists are pooping all over the placeOld Orchard Beach residents complain tourists are pooping all over the place
  2. Farm stand thefts make farmers feel ‘sad for humanity’Farm stand thefts make farmers feel ‘sad for humanity’
  3. LePage rallies his supporters against Susan CollinsLePage rallies his supporters against Susan Collins
  4. Man fatally shot in southern Maine sandpit, police say
  5. Maine has eliminated most places where disabled people can go when they’re in crisisMaine has eliminated most places where disabled people can go when they’re in crisis

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs