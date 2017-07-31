Portland man arrested on drug charges after erratic driving stop

BATH, Maine — A Portland man was arrested Friday night on Route 1 after Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of erratic driving allegedly found cocaine and amphetamines in his car.

John Andretta Jr., 53, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs after allegedly failing a sobriety test, Sheriff Joel Merry said in a release.

Deputies on the Sagadahoc Regional Impaired Driving Enforcement (RIDE) Team went to Route 1 southbound in the West Bath/Bath area at about 7 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that a white Lexus sedan was “all over the road,” Merry said. Deputy Matt Sharpe stopped the Lexus after allegedly watching it swerve several times.

During the arrest, Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Ian Alexander and his police drug-sniffing dog, Brix, searched the car and allegedly seized crack cocaine and amphetamines, as well as other evidence of trafficking and more than $3,500 in cash.

Andretta was arrested and charged with operating under the influence with two priors, felony unlawful possession of crack cocaine and unlawful possession of Schedule W amphetamines, a misdemeanor.

He was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset and held on $1,000 cash bail.