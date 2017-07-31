Man with child in car accused of pointing loaded gun at another driver in Brunswick

A Biddeford man was arrested Thursday night in Brunswick after police say he pointed a loaded gun at the driver of another car in an alleged road rage incident.

William Ouellette, 29, was driving a Pontiac on Mill Street, about to merge onto Route 1, when a 20-year-old Brunswick man in a Dodge pickup truck attempted to pass him, Brunswick police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said.

The alleged victim noted Ouellette’s license plate number and called police, who stopped both vehicles farther down Route 1.

Ouellette’s 7-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.

He was arrested and charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and released on $300 bail from the Brunswick police station.

Police recovered a handgun and ammunition, Waltz said.