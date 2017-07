Maine State Police say they have made an arrest in a case of recent vandalism throughout Hollis.

Twenty-year-old Samantha Maxfield of Hollis was taken to York County Jail and charged with Aggravated Criminal Mischief. Police say damage done to Hollis residents’ property exceeded $2,000.

State police say they are also looking for 18-year-old Emma Lewis of Limington as a person of interest. If you see her, call (207) 657-3030.