Maine Beer Box returns full of Icelandic brews

The Maine Brewers' Guild plans to refurbish a refrigerated shipping container into the &quotMaine Beer Box." It will have 50 taps and will make its first trip as the &quotambassador for Maine beer" in June, heading to a beer festival in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Darren Fishell | BDN
The Maine Brewers' Guild plans to refurbish a refrigerated shipping container into the "Maine Beer Box." It will have 50 taps and will make its first trip as the "ambassador for Maine beer" in June, heading to a beer festival in Reykjavik, Iceland.
By CBS 13
Posted July 29, 2017, at 3 p.m.

Saturday, the Maine Beer Box will be center stage in Portland at Maine’s biggest beer festival, Summer Session.

The Maine Beer Box is a project from marine shipping company Eimskip and the Maine Brewer’s Guild. In March, the Box was sent on a refrigerated cargo container full of Maine craft beers, with over 50 taps on the outside.

[What the heck is a giant kegerator and why is it going from Maine to Iceland?]

It returned to Portland filled with Icelandic beers, completing the first-ever global beer exchange.

Maine and Icelandic craft brewers will be pouring their beer out of the Maine Beer Box throughout the festival.

The festival celebrates Maine and Icelandic craft brews and Maine launches efforts to turn itself into a global trade hub using the Eimskip container port in Portland.

In total, over 90 breweries from Iceland, Maine, Vermont and across the U.S. will be sharing their beer at Summer Session.

Set up for the Summer Session Festival in Maine began Saturday morning.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Old Orchard Beach residents complain tourists are pooping all over the placeOld Orchard Beach residents complain tourists are pooping all over the place
  2. Firm studying how to deal with 9 tons of mercury in Penobscot RiverFirm studying how to deal with 9 tons of mercury in Penobscot River
  3. Developer wants to convert historic Maine island property to luxury campgroundDeveloper wants to convert historic Maine island property to luxury campground
  4. Maine teen hits rock, fractures spine while ledge-jumping over fallsMaine teen hits rock, fractures spine while ledge-jumping over falls
  5. The Mooch’s wife reportedly files for divorceThe Mooch’s wife reportedly files for divorce

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs