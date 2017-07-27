On Deck, a sports calendar for July 27, 2017

BASEBALL

ORONO — The University of Maine will hold a baseball camp for youngsters 15 and under from July 30 to Aug. 3. Check-in is at 2 p.m. on July 30 and checkout is noon Aug. 3. The cost is $400 for commuters and $500 for overnight participants. That will be followed by a camp for high school prospects on Aug. 3-4. Check-in is at noon on Aug. 3 and checkout is 4 p.m. the next day; $200 for commuters, $300 for overnight campers. For more information go to http://www.totalcamps.com/MAINEBASEBALL or contact head coach Nick Derba at Nicholas.Derba@Maine.edu or by calling 581-1097.

OLD TOWN — Registration open for Old Town Recreation Center’s Eastern Maine Fall Baseball League for children ages 8-11 or Little League age eligible and Junior League for ages 13-14 played on 50/70 or regulation-size field, with teams from surrounding areas playing games on weekends; 10-game regular season plus playoffs; $60 per person, $175 for team; for complete league rules and registrations, visit www.oldtownrec.com or reach director Adam Mahaney via email at adam@oldtownrec.com or visit www.facebook.com/EasternMEFallBaseball

BASKETBALL

BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Bangor High School basketball teams, is offering a Ram Basketball Camp for all boys and girls in grades two-eight July 31-Aug. 4, at Bangor High School. The boys camp is 10 a.m.-noon; and the girls camp is 1-3 p.m. Cost for each of the camps is $55 for Bangor residents and $65 for non-residents. For information or to register, go to www.BangorParksandRec.com or call the office with any questions at 992-4490.

HAMPDEN — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, Aug. 14-18, at Skehan Recreation Center, 2:30-5:30 p.m. for boys and girls entering grades 1-6, $130 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at www.hampdenrecreation.com.

AUGUSTA — The fourth annual Dirigo Fall Basketball League will start play on Sept. 30 and run through Oct. 28. The pick and play series lets teams play one or both days on a weekend. Fees are $125 for two games per day, or $250 for four games on a weekend. Games will be held from Bangor to Saco. The league is open to teams in grades 3-12. For more information email mainehoops@gmail.com or call Lenny at 207-749-9492.

CANOE RACING

ISLAND FALLS — Island Falls Lakes Association’s 14th annual Canoe/Kayak Race, 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Birch Point Campground on Pleasant Lake. Categories for all age, ability levels. Registration noon-12:45 p.m. at Birch Point, $10 per person. All proceeds benefit Southern Aroostook Community School “Dollars for Scholars” program. Volunteers are needed. Board members are asked to bring a dessert to share. Ribbons and awards for all winners and a free T-shirt to all registered paddlers.

FIELD HOCKEY

TOPSHAM — Third annual Drive Out Cancer Field Hockey Tournament, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Mt. Ararat Middle School, 66 Republic Ave. High school teams from Mt. Ararat, Morse, Boothbay, Brunswick, Lisbon, Freeport, Maranacook and Lincoln Academy will compete. A service project, this tournament has raised $18,000 over the last three years, including nearly $11,000 in 2016. The teams work together collectively to raise money for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. Each team chooses family members or friends who have been impacted by cancer to serve as honorary team captains. There is a mid-morning ceremony featuring a biodegradable balloon release to honor loved ones. Anyone who wishes to donate to the Maine Children’s Cancer Program through our event may do so at: http://mccp.kintera.org/driveoutcancer . For information, contact Krista Chase. 522-9156. chasek@link75.org

FOOTBALL

BANGOR — The Bangor Chapter of Maine Football Officials will begin classes for prospective officials on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m. in the Lecture Hall at Bangor High School. The course meets each Tuesday for 10 weeks. New officials welcome and will be encouraged to referee middle school and youth league games this fall once the basic rules are covered. New officials are needed, so if you enjoy football and want to be involved in the game please call Doug Ferguson at 974-7969 or by email at tankferguson@yahoo.com

GOLF

BELGRADE — The University of Maine athletics department will host its inaugural Alfond Classic Golf Tournament, presented by Maine Savings, Friday, Aug. 4, at Belgrade Lakes Golf Club. Various activities, a chance to meet coaches and staff, and play one of Maine’s premier golf courses. The morning flight commences with 7:30 a.m. registration followed by 8 a.m. shotgun start. Afternoon flight registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. To register a team online,visit GoBlackBears.com/golf or email at buffie.mccue@maine.edu or at 581-1130. All proceeds directly benefit UMaine athletics.

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 7th Annual Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Scramble will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, ​at Aroostook Valley Country Club. Four-person scramble, noon shotgun start. Registration 10-10:45 a.m. Field limited to first 40 teams, $65 per person, includes a steak and chicken barbecue. Proceeds benefit the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. Two hole-in-one prizes, a 2017 Honda Civic supplied by Griffeth Honda of Presque Isle on No. 15 and $10,000 cash on No. 4 sponsored by Par & Grille of Caribou. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org for more information.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey is partnering up with the Boston Bruins to offer a special program for new skaters. Presented by Friendly’s, the program is available to 50 boys and girls ages 5-8. The $100 fee includes a full free set of CCM equipment, a professional personalized fitting, and four weeks of on-ice instruction at the Penobscot Ice Arena in October. The participants are then encouraged to join the Brewer Youth Hockey/Dunkin Donuts Learn To Skate program that meets weekly through the winter. To preregister, email Paul Pangburn at ppangburn11@gmail.com

PICKLEBALL

ROCKPORT — Charity Pickleball Tournament, Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m to 2 p.m., at Midcoast Recreation Center, 535 West St., doubles scramble format, $20 per player; proceeds benefit the Parent Program of Midcoast Maine; registration is limited; register by calling 207-236-9400 or emailing staff@midcoastrec.org

ROAD RACING

NORTHEAST HARBOR — 40th annual Northeast Harbor Road Race and Family Fun Walk, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 26, to benefit Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service. Runner check-in, 7:30-9 a.m. at Great Harbor Museum, Main Street. Race start for walkers, 9 a.m., and for runners, 9:30 a.m., on Sargeant Drive. Participants will be taken to startling line by bus. Fee $30 until registration closes on Aug. 12. Register online at http://nehambulance.org and click on2017 Road Race. For information, call 299-0207 or visit nehambulance.org

BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation is accepting registrations for the 55th annual Labor Day Road Race, 9-10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, Bangor Parks and Recreation Center, 647 Main St. Race-day registration 7:45-8:45 a.m., entry fee $25, male and female age divisions. The Robin Emery trophy is awarded to the top female finisher, and the Bob Hillgrove trophy is awarded to the top male finisher. The Ralph Thomas trophy is awarded to the top male master finisher, and the Leona Clapper trophy is awarded to the top female master finisher. Top three places in each age category will receive a prize. Registration options: Online at www.BangorParksandRec.com ; send in registration; visit office. For information, call 207-992-4490 or visit BangorParksandRec.com

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The 21st annual Pony Pride 5K Road Race, 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in conjunction with Foxcroft Academy’s Alumni and Dover-Foxcroft Homecoming Weekend. Registration 7-7:45 a.m. at Foxcroft Academy Track Building, West Main Street. Preregister $12 (www.foxcroftacademy.org), day of race $15, family rate $45. T-shirts to first 75 registrants. Cash prizes for first male/female, first FA alumni male/female, and FA faculty male/female; gift cards for winners of each age division. Using Lynx Timing System. Postrace refreshments.

GRAND LAKE STREAM — Fourth annual Downeast Lakes 5-Miler Trail Race, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Shaw Street Beach. Registration is being managed by Baxter Outdoors online at baxteroutdoors.com . On-site registration opens 8:30 a.m., race course briefing 9:30 a.m. and race begins 10 a.m. Grand Lake Lodge is local sponsor, and after party will be at Pine Tree Store. For information, contact Downeast Lakes Land Trust at 796-2100 or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.

SOCCER

ORRINGTON — Summer soccer camp for kids entering grades 1-8, run by the Dutch Soccer Academy and sponsored by the Orrington Recreation Department, Aug. 7-11, at Center Drive School soccer field. Grades 1-4, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; grades 5-8, 5-7 p.m. Sign up at www.dutchsocceracademy.com .

BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its 2017 Fall Soccer Program. Teams will practice one day per week and play games on Saturday mornings at the Union St. Athletic Complex. Open to children in grades K-1, 2-3 and 4-6. All groups are separated by gender. The fee is $35 for Bangor residents, $45 non-residents, or save $5 by registering prior to Aug. 14. A $10 late fee for registrations after Sept. 14 . There will be a meet and greet on Saturday, Sept. 16. No registrations will be accepted on this date. Register online at www.BangorParksandRec.com or at 647 Main St. For information, call 992-4490.

BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is looking for coaches for its youth Fall Soccer Program. Teams practice one day per week and play Saturday mornings. If you are interested, call Tim at 992-4493 or email at tim.baude@bangormaine.gov

TRACK AND FIELD

ORONO — Track and field programs from Husson University and the University of Maine are jointly hosting a series of pole vaulting clinics, 8 a.m.-noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 1-24. Participants can show up at any time during the four-hour sessions and will be added to groups participating based on ability and/or experience with pole vaulting. Husson and UMaine coaches, athletes and some former coaches available to help. The clinics will be held mostly in the field house but the pole vaulting mats will also be set up at the outdoor track when the field house is busy and/or when weather permits. The cost is $5 per day. Forms can be found online on the UMaine website under summer camps. Questions can be emailed to Husson’s pole vault and hurdles coach Dana Seekins at: seekinsd@husson.edu.