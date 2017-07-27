Friday’s harness racing starters in Presque Isle

Harness Racing
NORTHERN MAINE FAIR
At Presque Isle
Friday’s Starters, 2 p.m.
First, Pace, $2,500
1. Fishmydoc, W. Campbell
2. Art’s Sake, Mi. Cushing
3. Desired, G. Mosher
4. Poocham Pal, G. Bowden
5. Stirling Beauty, D. Deslandes
Second, Pace, $3,200
1. Hay You Hellion, J. Beckwith
2. Real Bigg, E. Davis Jr.
3. Tattle Tale Teen, H. Campbell
4. Three New Dawns, A. Chadbourne
5. Brickyard Nellie, Mi. Cushing
6. Roddy’s Nor’easter, G. Mosher
7. Camstar, M. Sowers
8. Paris Beau, W. Campbell
Third, Pace, $2,600
1. Saulsbrook Fresh, P. Reid
2. Hurricane Arthur, M. Downey
3. Daydreamer Jo, Mi. Cushing
4. Seawind Kerry, G. Mosher
5. Nowhining Bluechip, D. Deslandes
6. Pembroke Bambino, H. Campbell
Fourth, Pace, $2,500
1. Iswhatitis, H. Campbell
2. Well Lets See, W. Campbell
3. Woodmere Bigsplash, E. Davis Jr.
4. Lifeontherange, D. Deslandes
5. Durable, J. Beckwith
6. Easy Joe, Mi. Cushing
Fifth, Pace, $2,800
1. Prada Spur, M. Sowers
2. Budgirls Hanover, G. Mosher
3. Mike Magic, K. Hafford III
4. Hurrikaneeilishlyn, T. Hudson
5. Casimir Nymph, J. Beckwith
6. Image of Paradise, S. MacKenzie
Sixth, Pace, $2,900
1. Green Olives, E. Davis Jr.
2. City of the Year, M. Downey
3. Card Rustler, Mi. Cushing
4. Wave That Banner, G. Mosher
5. Rule The Air, J. Beckwith
6. Allamerican Dice, D. Deslandes
7. American Plan, H. Campbell
Seventh, Pace, $2,900
1. Shellys Man, D. Deslandes
2. Glow Again, Mi. Cushing
3. Rock Baby Rock, G. Mosher
4. Getmeoutofdebt, H. Campbell
5. Skippy, W. Campbell
6. Northern Ideal, E. Davis Jr.
7. Ideal Ticket, S. Hubbard
Eighth, Pace, $2,800
1. Carrie Ann, Mi. Cushing
2. Scarlet Starlet, A. Harrington
3. Perfect Raider, G. Mosher
4. Southwind Mischief, M. Downey
5. The Wizsell of Odz, D. Deslandes
6. Thaacaretheeso, M. Sowers
7. Electricity, E. Davis Jr.
Ninth, Pace, $4,000
1. Allcardsallthetime, G. Mosher
2. Ohm Like Clockwork, W. Campbell
3. Nucular Enemy, B. Kelley II
4. Penney’s Spirit, M. Sowers
5. A Hard Days Night, D. Deslandes
6. Benjaminbanneker N, Mi. Cushing
7. Pembroke Wildcat, H. Campbell
8. My Last Chance, A. Harrington
Tenth, Pace, $2,500
1. Gwinning Gwen, R. Armstrong
2. Double D Deluxe, D. Dickison
3. Ashtoreth Hanover, D. Deslandes
4. NF Sinfull, G. Mosher
5. Cute Hill, H. Campbell
6. Macraider N, W. Campbell