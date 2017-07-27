Friday’s harness racing starters in Presque Isle

Posted July 27, 2017, at 3:21 p.m.

Harness Racing

NORTHERN MAINE FAIR

At Presque Isle

Friday’s Starters, 2 p.m.

First, Pace, $2,500

1. Fishmydoc, W. Campbell

2. Art’s Sake, Mi. Cushing

3. Desired, G. Mosher

4. Poocham Pal, G. Bowden

5. Stirling Beauty, D. Deslandes

Second, Pace, $3,200

1. Hay You Hellion, J. Beckwith

2. Real Bigg, E. Davis Jr.

3. Tattle Tale Teen, H. Campbell

4. Three New Dawns, A. Chadbourne

5. Brickyard Nellie, Mi. Cushing

6. Roddy’s Nor’easter, G. Mosher

7. Camstar, M. Sowers

8. Paris Beau, W. Campbell

Third, Pace, $2,600

1. Saulsbrook Fresh, P. Reid

2. Hurricane Arthur, M. Downey

3. Daydreamer Jo, Mi. Cushing

4. Seawind Kerry, G. Mosher

5. Nowhining Bluechip, D. Deslandes

6. Pembroke Bambino, H. Campbell

Fourth, Pace, $2,500

1. Iswhatitis, H. Campbell

2. Well Lets See, W. Campbell

3. Woodmere Bigsplash, E. Davis Jr.

4. Lifeontherange, D. Deslandes

5. Durable, J. Beckwith

6. Easy Joe, Mi. Cushing

Fifth, Pace, $2,800

1. Prada Spur, M. Sowers

2. Budgirls Hanover, G. Mosher

3. Mike Magic, K. Hafford III

4. Hurrikaneeilishlyn, T. Hudson

5. Casimir Nymph, J. Beckwith

6. Image of Paradise, S. MacKenzie

Sixth, Pace, $2,900

1. Green Olives, E. Davis Jr.

2. City of the Year, M. Downey

3. Card Rustler, Mi. Cushing

4. Wave That Banner, G. Mosher

5. Rule The Air, J. Beckwith

6. Allamerican Dice, D. Deslandes

7. American Plan, H. Campbell

Seventh, Pace, $2,900

1. Shellys Man, D. Deslandes

2. Glow Again, Mi. Cushing

3. Rock Baby Rock, G. Mosher

4. Getmeoutofdebt, H. Campbell

5. Skippy, W. Campbell

6. Northern Ideal, E. Davis Jr.

7. Ideal Ticket, S. Hubbard

Eighth, Pace, $2,800

1. Carrie Ann, Mi. Cushing

2. Scarlet Starlet, A. Harrington

3. Perfect Raider, G. Mosher

4. Southwind Mischief, M. Downey

5. The Wizsell of Odz, D. Deslandes

6. Thaacaretheeso, M. Sowers

7. Electricity, E. Davis Jr.

Ninth, Pace, $4,000

1. Allcardsallthetime, G. Mosher

2. Ohm Like Clockwork, W. Campbell

3. Nucular Enemy, B. Kelley II

4. Penney’s Spirit, M. Sowers

5. A Hard Days Night, D. Deslandes

6. Benjaminbanneker N, Mi. Cushing

7. Pembroke Wildcat, H. Campbell

8. My Last Chance, A. Harrington

Tenth, Pace, $2,500

1. Gwinning Gwen, R. Armstrong

2. Double D Deluxe, D. Dickison

3. Ashtoreth Hanover, D. Deslandes

4. NF Sinfull, G. Mosher

5. Cute Hill, H. Campbell

6. Macraider N, W. Campbell

 

