Trucker charged with falsifying log book after crash leaves man in critical condition

State police charged a tractor trailer truck driver with falsifying his log book on Thursday after his vehicle was involved in a crash that sent a Dayton man to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Seth Tarbox, 34, of Dayton, was transported to Maine Medical Center in critical condition “with visible injuries to his face and head” as a result the crash, according to a news release issued by Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The collision took place between the 2007 Volvo tractor trailer and a 2009 Scion XB at the intersection of Route 117 and Route 4A in Hollis just before 9 a.m. Thursday, police reported.

Edwin Galarza, 59, of Union City, New Jersey, who drove the truck, was traveling below the 35 mile-per-hour speed limit when Tarbox, in the smaller car, ran a stop sign and hit the trailer just in front of the trailer tires, McCausland said.

Galarza, who was not injured, had the right of way, McCausland said. However, state police did determine that Galarza had falsified his log book. Galarza was issued a summons for the misdemeanor and was suspended from driving for 10 hours, he said.