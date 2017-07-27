Maine beach shuts down after portable toilets were tipped over

A beach in Gray has been closed for most of the week after a group of teenagers allegedly tipped over portable toilets, according to WMTW.

Officials shut down Wilkies Beach on Saturday. Teenagers were spotted knocking the toilets over, spilling their contents. The toilets had been emptied the day before, so most of what spilled was the chemicals.

“The weather, as it is in the summer, generates a higher bacteria count, so anything like this happening increases the odds of the bacteria, and we don’t want to pass that on to the swimmers,” Dean Bennett of the Gray Recreation Department told the news station.

The beach is expected to reopen Thursday after the cleanup is finished.