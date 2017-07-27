Maine beach shuts down after portable toilets were tipped over

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted July 27, 2017, at 8:39 a.m.

A beach in Gray has been closed for most of the week after a group of teenagers allegedly tipped over portable toilets, according to WMTW.

Officials shut down Wilkies Beach on Saturday. Teenagers were spotted knocking the toilets over, spilling their contents. The toilets had been emptied the day before, so most of what spilled was the chemicals.

“The weather, as it is in the summer, generates a higher bacteria count, so anything like this happening increases the odds of the bacteria, and we don’t want to pass that on to the swimmers,” Dean Bennett of the Gray Recreation Department told the news station.

The beach is expected to reopen Thursday after the cleanup is finished.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. CMP unveils plan that could quench LePage’s thirst for Quebec hydropowerCMP unveils plan that could quench LePage’s thirst for Quebec hydropower
  2. Two arrested in New York to be charged with murder of woman found in CherryfieldTwo arrested in New York to be charged with murder of woman found in Cherryfield
  3. NY pair charged with murder in Mainer’s death won’t be back soonNY pair charged with murder in Mainer’s death won’t be back soon
  4. David Rockefeller Sr. estate on MDI listed for sale for $19 millionDavid Rockefeller Sr. estate on MDI listed for sale for $19 million
  5. Ohio reels from what Gov. John Kasich calls ‘worst tragedy in history’ of state fairOhio reels from what Gov. John Kasich calls ‘worst tragedy in history’ of state fair

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs