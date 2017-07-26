Why this Maine native is worth nearly $25M to the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Biddeford native Brian Dumoulin agreed to a six-year contract on Monday worth $24.6 million. This signing comes as no surprise to hockey fans, as Dumoulin has emerged as one of the Penguins’ top defenseman over the past two years.

When looking at the deal’s worth, along with what the young defenseman brings to the club, it is certainly a win-win for each side, and is a deal that makes sense all the way around.

Here are a few things that Dumoulin brings to the Pittsburgh organization that makes this deal well worth it for the club.

Consistency

Dumoulin is among the most consistent young players in the National Hockey League.

This begins with his injury history — which is little to none. Dumoulin has appeared in 149 regular season contests in the past two seasons, and has also played in all 49 postseason games in the Penguins’ two cup runs.

He has also given Pittsburgh consistent numbers in each of the past two seasons. In 2015-16, Dumoulin finished the year with 16 points and a plus/minus of 11. In 2016-17 he finished with 15 points and an even plus/minus.

Considering Dumoulin is only 25 years of age, has little injury history, and is a maturing player, the Penguins are likely in for an above average defenseman over the next six years.

The clutch factor

Dumoulin has done his best work in each of the past two postseasons, and it showed in his minutes, as he was on the ice the longest in the cup-clincher against Nashville this spring.

In 2015-16, Dumoulin netted a pair of goals, including a score in the cup-clincher, to go along with eight assists. He followed that run up with an even more impressive 2016-17 postseason, picking up six points while accumulating an impressive plus/minus of nine.

As stated earlier, this is a player who’s on the rise, as he increased his blocked shots, hits and takeaways in his second full postseason of work.

Dumoulin has always played his best hockey when it meant the most, and has always been a winner. He won back to back high school state titles, national championships at Boston College, and now two Stanley Cups.

Fills a hole

It’s no secret that the Penguins are perhaps the top offensive unit in the NHL, but much thanks to Dumoulin, they have also put together a solid defensive unit to go along with it.

Although Kris Letang is the Pens’ top defenseman, he is now 30 years old and has battled injury throughout his career, including much of last season where he played only 41 games.

Dumoulin provided Pittsburgh with depth, as he picked up much of the slack in Letang’s absence. Between a healthy Letang, Dumoulin, and a recently resigned Justin Shultz, Pittsburgh will once again boast a solid defense, and along with the offense will make this the team to beat once again in 2017-18.

Value

Dumoulin will be slated to make 4.1 million per year with this new deal, which is great value for both sides.

In terms of average annual value, Dumoulin will be earning the same money as veteran Alexei Emelin from Nashville, and will be making more that guys such as Jake Gardiner (Toronto), Kevin Bieksa (Anaheim), John Carlson (Washington), and even Bruins star Zdeno Chara.

Edmonton’s Adam Larsson is making just 4.16, while Detroit’s’ Jonathan Ericsson is making 4.25, and the Rangers’ Brendan Smith 4.35.

This deal demonstrates Pittsburgh’s confidence in Dumoulin, as he will be paid in the same ballpark as some of the NHL’s most reliable veterans. This deal is also a win for Pittsburgh, considering Dumoulin has not only proved he is worth those numbers, but also has the potential to exceed them midway through the deal.

Overall, this deal makes sense for both sides. The money lines up on both ends, Dumoulin has a home in a winning organization for the next six years, and the Penguins have a good, reliable defenseman whose stock will only rise with age.