Judge orders man who exposed himself to girl in Hollis to stay out of town

A man who allegedly exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl one day last week in Hollis later exposed himself to a group of residents on Saturday who had asked him to leave the area, Maine State Police said.

John Cote, 34, of Buxton was released from York County Jail on Monday following a court appearance before District Court Judge Jeffrey Moskowitz.

A condition of bail is that he is not to be in Hollis for any reason.

Police in a social media posting said Maine State Troopers Doug Cropper and John Darcy responded to Rope Walk Drive in Hollis on Saturday for a report of a man on a bicycle exposing himself to residents.

When troopers arrived, they were told the man had exposed his genitals to a 7-year-old girl earlier in the week.

Residents said they didn’t report the incident at the time, but when they saw him again on their road, they confronted the man and urged him to leave the area.

He allegedly then exposed his genitals to the small group and took off on his bike.

Police searched the area and twice went to his Buxton home that day, with no success.

Police caught up with Cote on Sunday. He was arrested on a warrant charging indecent conduct and violating conditions of release stemming from a previous arrest in Buxton for assault, trespassing and failure to submit to arrest.

He was taken to York County Jail and held in lieu of $1,060 bail until his court appearance.